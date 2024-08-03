‘Shocked About It': Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb And Today Co-Hosts Reveals The Best Part Of Covering Paris Olympics

It’s a joy, no wonder, for the Today show co-hosts covering the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from the French capital, but there are a few additional perks. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker gave an insider glimpse into their relaxing new routines while the Games went into full steam.

Observing a massive shift in their start hour, the co-hosts are relieved to be working at normal hours of the day in contrast to their otherwise ungodly hours in the morning. "So we get up and start our day at a normal hour. We're shocked about it because typically we wake up at 3 or 4 in the morning,” NBC veteran Hoda Kotb, 59, told People in a new interview this week.

Hoda Kotb and co-host Savannah Guthrie, 52, enlightened the outlet with their usual working hours while on the morning show’s France set covering the Olympics, which kicked off on July 26. While Kotb was about to reveal their start times, Guthrie chimed in, saying, “Eight, some of us 9 or 9:30 [a.m.]." Host Al Roker echoed the sentiment by agreeing that it was a pleasant shift from their usual timings.

However, the delayed times are only an inch of what the Today hosts are truly experiencing in the Games’ host city. From doing touristy things to embracing Parisian life, what tops it all, Kotb says, is meeting the American Olympic athletes, the likes of gymnasts Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, the US rugby team, and others.

The host described that bronze and silver medalists are constantly dropping by for fun chat sessions on their show, which is nothing less than a "privilege," being able to witness their triumph first-hand and share a brief heart-to-heart while in the moment.

“We get to just wrap our arms around the athletes, and we get to share a message: 'Your country is so proud of you,’” Guthrie shared, adding that it’s an honor to see the American athletes vault to stardom in front of their eyes.

Enough with the work talk; the four co-hosts did better than miss out on the Parisian adventures. They visited Versailles and went to The Palace unhindered on a Monday; attended a show at the Moulin Rouge; cheese-shopped with Ina Garten; and clicked loads of selfies with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop.

Reflecting on the same, Guthrie, who has served as a Today anchor since 2012, said, "We were so blessed and fortunate. There's all these pinch me Paris moments."

Meanwhile, Al Roker, 69, pointed out the great dynamic between all four hosts that is usually latent in the United States. He explained that the other best thing about the Olympics coverage was getting to spend maximum time with his co-hosts.

“In the states—one thing, they've all got small kids. They got lives; they got to do stuff. The fact that we get to hang out together, it's like summer camp,” Roker, who originally started as a weather presenter, shared with the outlet. Their time together is spent working, having meals and dinner, and enjoying Paris, along with the burden of expenses handled by NBC.

The Olympic Games began on Friday, July 26, and are scheduled to run until Sunday, August 11.

