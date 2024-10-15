Where Is Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm Now? Actor Has THIS To Say About Character's Fate Ahead Of Jurassic World Rebirth

Are the old adventurous days for Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm over? The actor from The Fly recently shared his views on his return to the Jurassic franchise, and it looks like the actor won't be coming back to play the celebrity mathematician and a cheeky flirt in future movies.

While the audience and the fans who have been watching every big thump of the dinosaurs are all excited for the relaunch of the Jurassic franchise with Jurassic World Rebirth, the Thor: Ragnarok actor has something to share.

Talking during an interview with Total Film, Goldblum stated, “I think Ian Malcolm may have ridden off into the sunset. Maybe.”

He then went on to add that just like the audience, he is excited to watch Scarlett Johansson, “and my new friend, Jonathan Bailey from Wicked,” take over the new reign of the franchise, adding that he is eager to see what they do next in the highly acclaimed series.

Talking about his return to the franchise in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion, Goldblum stated, “I was concentrating on trying to make our responsibility there a success and fulfill our part of the bargain.”

He addressed his reunion with Laura Dern and Sam Neill in the final entry of the Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led series as a “very enjoyable experience.”

The Independence Day actor added that he enjoyed making the movie and that the film surely grossed well. Goldblum, however, also stressed the fact that it is a tough job to bring out a good movie, as he spoke of the critic reviews.

Jeff Goldblum is famously known to play the character of Dr. Ian Malcolm in four out of six Jurassic movies. He first appeared in the 1993 original Jurassic Park alongside Neil and Dern. Goldblum then led his own Jurassic movie in 1997 with the sequel The Lost World.

Twenty years later, when the park opened for its guests with Pratt and Howard welcoming them, Goldblum reprised his role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. He was seen talking in front of a panel, depicting his view on why it is harmful to resurrect and control gigantic prehistoric creatures for tourist attractions.

In the 2022 legendary movie Jurassic World Dominion, the actor was seen reuniting with Sam Neil’s Alan Grant and Dern’s Ellie Sattler.

Besides the Jurassic movies, the highly acclaimed actor had also reprised his role in Independence Day: Resurgence as David Levinson.

Jurassic World Rebirth will hit the movie screens on July 25, 2025.

The cast includes Johansson, Bailey, Mahershala Ali, along with Philippine Velge, Rupert Friend, and more.

