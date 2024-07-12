Where To Watch Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 Online? Streaming Details Explored

It’s time to bring out the armor for one last time. The final season of the critically acclaimed series Vikings: Valhalla is here, and we have all the details about how you can watch it. A spin-off of the History Channel’s hit show Vikings, Season 3, is the concluding chapter in the saga. Fans of the show are eagerly waiting to see how the final season ties the story together. Curious viewers are also eager to find out the striking details of the show, especially when and where to watch Vikings: Valhalla Season 3.

Fans have been diligently waiting for the final season after the shocking and thrilling events of Vikings: Valhalla Season 2. To curb your curiosity, fellow Vikings, we have compiled all the streaming details of the show: how to watch it, when the show will release, and even the official trailer for the final war cry of Vikings: Valhalla Season 3.

What Is Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 About?

It is very rare for a spin-off show to maintain the hype and fanbase of its predecessor, but Vikings: Valhalla has been doing so since its debut. The show has achieved critical acclaim, and fans are excited to see how it ends. Season 3 will follow the events laid out in Season 2. The creators, especially Michael Hirst, have stated that the show is a separate entity, standing apart from the shadow of Vikings and its 6 seasons.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 continues the famed narrative. In the show, Leif Eriksson navigates the perilous waters of power and politics in Constantinople. As the leader of the Jomsborg settlement, Freydis faces new obstacles. Harald embarks on a quest for greatness, forging his own path in a world forever changed by Viking invasions. The final season focuses on the quest for a new Viking home.

Watch The Trailer Here:

Where To Watch Vikings: Valhalla Season 3?

The final season of the show will premiere on Netflix,

as it is an original series by the streaming giant. The first and second seasons of the show are also available to watch on Netflix worldwide. Season 3 consists of 8 episodes that will bring an end to this dramatic journey.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 Release Date & Timings

The final Season of the Viking’s spinoff went live on Netflix today and will be available to stream globally. The official release date of Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 is July 11th, and the show became available at the following times: US Pacific Time at 12 AM, US Eastern Time at 3 AM, and US Central Time at 2 AM.

The following are the timings of the show's release across the world:

Indian Standard Time: July 11th at 1:30 PM

Eastern Australian Time: July 11th at 6 PM

Dubai/ UAE Time: July 11th at 11 AM

Japan Time: July 11th at 4 PM

Brazil Summer Time: July 11th at 4 AM

British Summer Time: July 11th at 8 AM

Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 Cast

The OG’s return for the final battle for a new Viking home in Vikings Valhalla Season 3. Sam Corlett stars as Leif Eriksson, Frida Gustavsson leads as Freydis Eiriksdottir, Leo Suter stars as Harald Sigurdsson, and Goran Visnjic stars as Erik the Red.

Other returning cast members include Bradley Freegard as King Canute, Laura Berlin As Queen Emma of Normandy, David Oakes Earl Godwin and Florian Munteanu as George Maniakes.

The final season of Vikings: Valhalla unfolds in the early 11th century, amid rising tensions between the Vikings and the English. Inspired by Norse mythology, legendary characters emerge, passionately fighting to uphold their beliefs, territories, and legacies. The show is now streaming on Netflix worldwide.

