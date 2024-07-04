Whitney Way Thore Whitney Way Thore Opens Up About Relationship Uncertainty With French Boyfriend

Whitney Way Thore is accepting the reality of her French boyfriend. The actress opened up about her relationship exclusively to Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 2, while discussing season 12 of the TLC docuseries. Thore, told Us about the biggest issue that drove them apart.

“The major issue with the French man was that he does not want a public life,” Thore said. “So that means ultimately there is no future for the two of us, unfortunately. I’m definitely just trying to move on and keep my options open, even though they’re very slim, and few options in Greensboro, North Carolina. So it’s tough. Dating has definitely been tough.”

Whitney Way Thore reflects on the difficulties of dating after 40

Thore’s public life has often been a challenge in her relationships. She mentioned that she’s met men online dozens of times who vanished once they learned about her fame. Currently single, Thore acknowledged it wasn’t by choice. “I haven’t spoken to a single man, and none have approached me,” she said.

Approaching 40 has also impacted her dating life. Thore explained that being 40 and single feels like falling off a cliff in the dating world, with significant psychological and biological essences, particularly concerning fertility.

More about the show Big Fat Fabulous Life

The popular reality TV show began in 2015 and featured Whitney and challenges in her life. At the time, she was nearly 380 pounds, which she attributed to her polycystic ovary syndrome. Whitney struggled a lot due to her size, which affected all facets of her life, including her relationship.

Last year, Whitney disclosed that she and her French boyfriend were in a mutually open relationship. The duo has maintained a long-distance romance, but she admits it isn't easy living across the globe from one another. Unfortunately, they miss out on a lot of time spent together, which often makes things difficult.