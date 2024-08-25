Throwback: When Jay-Z Revealed His And Beyonce's Daughter Was Supposed To Have THIS Name Instead Of Blue Ivy

Power celebrity couple Jay-Z and Beyonce have made several headlines over the years, including the time they opened up about naming their eldest daughter. The former once revealed that rhe duo had planned a different name for their daughter instead of Blue Ivy Carter.

During his chat with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Jay-Z candidly reflected on the story of their firstborn sharing details of how Blue Ivy got her name which wasn’t their first choice. The couple had decided to name her Brooklyn as a nod to JAY-Z's origins where he was born and raised. "It was supposed to be Brooklyn," the 54-year-old told King in 2023.

However, as the pregnancy proceeded, the nickname "Blueberry" started being used with love, which was inspired by the small picture on the sonogram, “We was calling her Blueberry. Like, 'Look at the little blueberry.'” Over time, the nickname evolved into something even more fluent, "It was just natural,” the Young Forever rapper said. The couple later dismissed the "berry" and just called her Blue.

His revelation rules out a long theory held by fans that Blue Ivy's name meant something associated with his highly famous album series Blueprint. It was born instead from tender moments between the expectant parents as Beyoncé was pregnant. For nearly nine months, they referred to the baby in the womb as "Blueberry," a sweet nickname that finally led to her eventual given name.

Although the Renegade singer didn't throw a bone as to what Blue's middle name, Ivy, means, fans have gone ahead and surmised that it was related to the number four, which holds big significance for both Beyonce and the rapper since their birthdays fall on September 4 and December 4, respectively.

Interestingly, the pair trademarked Blue Ivy the following year of her birth in 2012. The couple also shares twins Sir and Rumi but they have kept their youngest from the limelight.

The Empire State of Mind rapper also gushed over being a “cool parent” to Ivy elsewhere in the interview. “She used to be frontin’ on me a little bit,” Jay joked. “But [now] I catch her. I catch her in the corner,” he added revealing that now she asks her dad, “if this is cool, if her sneakers [are cool].”

The singer and songwriter is proud of being a cool parent with his wife of 16 years, “I’m cool,” he teased about their family relationship recalling speaking with his daughter and reminding her that she has got “cool parents.”

The rapper also talked about how he enjoys seeing daughter Ivy appear with her mom, Beyonce, on performances for My Power. Ivy's performance inspired her father, who revealed he still gets "goosebumps" every time she steps in front of an audience. As Jay-Z stated, she has been “born into a life she didn’t ask for.”

Ivy has been under scrutiny in the “public eye and having an opinion of even a little girl how she keeps her hair,” he added but he was super proud of his daughter as she went on to the stage to reclaim her power. Interestingly, the song is called My Power, and the rapper feels that “you can’t write a better script” as Ivey overcame her nervousness at the moment.

