Argentine Police Conduct Second Raid at CasaSur Hotel After Liam Payne’s Tragic Death; Report

Trigger Warning: This article references death

The CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, where Liam Payne stayed before his death in October, has been raided for a second time by city police. According to local sources who spoke with Us Weekly, this latest raid occurred on November 5. Payne, a former member of One Direction, passed away on October 16.

“Operations were carried out by the City Police [and] within the framework of the case that is under summary secrecy,” the sources told the outlet, referring to a prosecutor preserving the confidentiality of the sensitive judicial investigation.

In video footage obtained by Us courtesy of Frandula Show, a local news outlet, three law enforcement officials were seen exiting the hotel building wearing blue vests, backpacks, and shoulder bags. One officer carried a cardboard box and several loose items under his arm, which he placed in the trunk of a police car.

Tuesday’s operation followed an initial raid on October 23, when sources told Us that the raid aimed to identify staff members on duty when Payne allegedly fell from his third-floor balcony. The Teardrops singer reportedly plunged to his death while unconscious after a drug overdose. Investigators are reportedly seeking a hotel staff member who may have supplied the singer with narcotics in the hours leading up to his demise.

Advertisement

During the first raid, officers requested documents from the hotel’s registration books, computer data, and security camera footage.

As of this writing, Payne’s funeral is still pending. The late singer’s father is said to be in Argentina to assist in the investigation of his son’s tragic death, as well as to oversee the repatriation of his body to the UK.

ALSO READ: Liam Payne’s Close Friend Rogelio Nores Did Not Want the Singer to Travel to UK for THIS Reason

For those unfamiliar, Liam Payne rose to fame as one of the five iconic boy band One Direction members alongside bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson. Payne had traveled to Argentina to attend Horan’s concert with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. Following the show, the musician reportedly extended his stay due to issues with the documents needed to fly to the U.S., his partner's home country.

At the time of his death, the singer was alone in Argentina, as Cassidy had returned to Florida just two days prior.

Advertisement

Payne is survived by his father, Geoff Payne; his mother, Karen; two older sisters, Ruth and Nicole Payne; and his 7-year-old son, Bear Grey, whom he shared with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole.

ALSO READ: Liam Payne Beyond One Direction: A Look At Late Pop Star's Top 5 Solo Songs In Wake Of His Demise