'Is There a Shark in the Pool': Gordon Ramsay Posts Cute Video of His Son

While Gordon Ramsay might be known for running a hot kitchen, it looks like he has a soft spot when it comes to family, especially his youngest child, Jesse James. Ramsay made his followers smile when he posted an adorable video showing his 9-month-old baby having some fun in the swimming pool.

The video that melted everyone's hearts in a second went viral on every social media platform it landed. From within a shark-shaped inflatable pool toy came the simple expression of joy that has characterized the season. Playing in the background is the iconic theme of the movie Jaws, as one hears Gordon teasingly ask, "Is there a shark in the pool?!

The 57-year-old chef didn’t miss a chance to capture the good moment when his wife, Tana Ramsay, opened the shark’s mouth to reveal their little bundle of joy. The ever-doting Tana adds her own brand of humor by putting a tiny hat on Jesse's head and saying, "Whoa! Hello! Oh my goodness, me." The pure elation only adds to the whole magic of this moment—a family enjoying every drop of happiness with their littlest member.

Fans of the Ramsay family also couldn't help but comment, including a cute string of emojis by Jesse's big sister Holly. It is no secret that Jesse is winning hearts with his dad's looks and his mom's charm. Other comments that the video received were: "Cute beyond words" and "Don't yell shark!! lol, he's so cute."

This is not the first time Gordon shares insights from his life as a dad with his social media followers. Last week, the star published a shot of himself enjoying a relaxing summer day in the company of Jesse. The picture depicted Gordon cradling his look-alike son in his arms and was captioned, "Summer days with @jessejamesramsay!" The bond between father and son is growing each day.

Gordon Ramsay might be all fire in the kitchen, but when it comes to his kids, especially little Jesse, he's clearly a softie. You never know; Jesse might just follow in his dad's footsteps and become a culinary force of his own. For now, though, he’s the most charming little shark in the pool, capturing hearts one smile at a time.

