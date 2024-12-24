Kieran Culkin Reflects On His First Commercial Gig At Age 6 And How Its Director Berated Him: 'The Concept Was...'

Kieran Culkin recently recalled the time he acted in front of the camera for the very first time. Making an appearance on the Smartless podcast, the actor from Igby Goes Down reflected on the first ad he had done at the age of 6.

“The concept was, I’m standing in front of a chalkboard with chalk in my hand and I don’t know how to solve the easy thing in front of me,” Culkin mentioned after he was promoted to discuss the event.

He then went on to add that for the commercial the other kids were supposed to be calling him “dummy” and “stupid” and a few more harsh words, as the ad was about learning disabilities.

However, the actor who was also seen in Father of the Bride then spoke of the director. Stating that he has “a distinct memory”, Culkin mentioned that once the director called action, he had then launched insults and berated Kieran Culkin a lot.

“‘Dummy. Idiot. Stupid,'” Culkin recalled the words of the director to be.

The A Real Pain star continued that he dealt with the event with maturity and thought that he was just 6 and not a professional method actor.

As Kieran Culkin spoke about the tough time he had spent doing the commercial, one of the hosts of the podcast remarked that the experience sounded “traumatizing.”

For those who do not know, the Smartless podcast is hosted by Sean Hayes, Will Arnett as well as Jason Bateman, who was too shocked hearing the event.

Both Kieran Culkin and his brother Macaulay Culkin have been a part of the film industry even before they hit their pre-teen years. While being a part of super hit features, the Culkin brothers also made appearances on Saturday Night Live.

