Who Are Gwen Stefani's Kids? All We Know About The Singer's Children

While we have been enjoying the beats of No Doubt even today, we almost forget that the lead singer of the band has been a mother for years. Being a huge fan of her, it is essential to know who Gwen Stefani’s kids are.

The punk legend is a mother of three, whom she shares with her former husband Gavin Rossdale. The couple had a lovely life throughout their 12 years of a strong marriage; however, they parted ways in 2015.

Even though they are not together at present, the two have made sure to make their kids their first priority.

The oldest among Gwen Stefani’s kids is Kingston Rossdale. The other two, who also happen to be boys, are Zuma and Apollo.

After splitting with Rossdale, the Just a Girl singer married Blake Shelton, but the love she has for her young ones still remains the same.

According to a report by PEOPLE, Gwen Stefani’s kids and the Don't Speak singer have dyslexia, and because of this, Stefani had to become a strict parent, which she never expected to be.

The two musician parents have always been inspired by their three sons. Gavin Rossdale once mentioned to the same magazine that his kids inspire him "because I want them to like what I do. They inspire me to be better."

If this already seems interesting to you, we have got plenty more information about Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. Continue reading and explore a few more qualities of Gwen Stefani’s kids.

Kingston James McGregor Rossdale, 17

Born on May 26, 2006, in Los Angeles, Kingston Rossdale is the first child of Gwen Stefani. His full name is Kingston James McGregor Rossdale, and some people say that he is a perfect replica of his father.

In May 2021, while celebrating his birthday, his father, who is also a well-known British musician, posted two photos on Instagram. One of these photos read the caption, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING.”

The same post further read, “You are my best focus and inspiration.” Calling Kingston “smart and funny,” his father also stated that he is proud of him and that he loves him “more every day.”

It would intrigue you to know that Kingston has his own Instagram account, where he usually posts pictures and memories with his girlfriend, Lola Albert. A few photos of his dad can also be spotted throughout his feed on the social media app.

While talking to PEOPLE in 2020, Gavin Rossdale mentioned that Kingston, who is the eldest of Gwen Stefani’s children had recently started playing guitar and that both Rossdale and Stefani have been trying to introduce him to new music as well as to the artists from the past such as the punk legends Sex Pistols and Gang of Four.

In August 2023, Kingston performed in public for the first time at Ole Red, an Oklahoma bar owned by Blake Shelton. While talking to Jimmy Kimmel in February 2024, Stefani bragged about Kingston's songwriting abilities, stating, “This kid is such a good songwriter, and out of nowhere. We were like, 'You're lying. You didn't write that.'"

Similarly, while talking to PEOPLE, the mother also mentioned that Kingston happens to be the “most stylish” of all her children.

“He always knew exactly what he wanted to wear. Luckily, he always picked really kind of cool, outrageous stuff,” stated the True Babe singer.

Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, 15

The second among Gwen Stefani’s children is Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale. Born on August 21, 2008, Zuma has always had a great sense of humor from a young age, as stated by his mother. Gwen Stefani has even called Zuma her twin.

In 2020, his father Rossdale mentioned that Zuma Nesta is "the toughest" among all three boys. He also mentioned that Zuma had broken both his arms within a span of six weeks. The first time was when he fell from his bike, and the second time was when Zuma had an accident at home.

Celebrating his 15th birthday, the Bubble Pop Electric singer took to social media and put up a loving post. Featuring a photo montage of herself and Zuma, she posted a few snaps collected over the years in August 2023.

The post was made after the two had gone to a Zach Bryan concert. This Instagram post read, "Happy 15th birthday Zuma !!! we love u more than anything."

Additionally, the mother-son duo also collaborated on an eyewear collection in 2019.

Talking about his style preferences, the Total Hate 95 singer has also mentioned that her middle child “is a little more boyish and doesn’t care as much (about style).”

Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 10

The youngest among Gwen Stefani’s kids is Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale. Born on February 28, 2014, he was welcomed into the family very smoothly by his older brothers.

According to his father, who spoke to PEOPLE, Kingston and Zuma adored Apollo since he was 9 months old.

"Apollo is so small that the older brothers love to protect him. They were very happy when he was born,” said the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of Bush.

In 2023, taking to Instagram, the What U Workin’ With? singer wrote, "My world is so much bigger with you in it, happy birthday, Apollo." Gwen Stefani's children are the soul of her. This was evident when Apollo first entered kindergarten, as his mother described her struggles while sending him off.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight in 2019, the You Make It Feel Like Christmas singer stated, “I got a baby in kindergarten now, and that was devastating.”

In her conversation with the outlet, she also mentioned that Apollo was, however, “so excited, and he’s doing so well.”

