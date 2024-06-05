Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Relationship: Exploring Timeline Of Power Couple's Romance Amid Divorce Rumors

The fans are always up to know the relationship status of their favorite celebrity, and so was the case with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani when they got together. The pair is the IT couple of this era.

Both the singers tied the knot in 2021. Since then it seems the couple has never looked back and their relationship has flourished. Let’s dive into the relationship timeline of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s union amid rumors of their divorce.

2014: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani meet during the filming of The Voice

The Just A Girl and Home singers met each other while filming The Voice in 2014 where they served as coaches on the show.

During this time the songstress was married to Gavin Rossdale and the country singer was married to Miranda Lambert, who was his second wife. Stefani took to her Instagram in November of that year and posted a selfie with Shelton.

2015: Gwen Stefani started to relate with Blake Shelton

Stefani had filed for divorce from Rossdale in 2015. The rumors about her and Shelton dating were already being circulated in 2015. In the following year, the Rich Girl singer appeared on The Howard Stern Show. She reflected on the time when Shelton opened up to his voice co-workers about his split from Lambert.

Stefani said, “I was in shock because I felt like he was exposing me," adding. "And I just couldn’t even wrap my head around it." As the songstress related to him profoundly, she decided to open up to Shelton about her own marital problems with her ex-husband.

Stefani revealed that after she shared her marital struggles with the country singer, they started to relate with one another on a deeper level.

She said, “We started this friendship, which was just unbelievable that God would put us in a position to have each other at that moment, in the same exact moment.” She did however say that at that time she had no intention of starting a relationship with Shelton, per Today

2016: The pair make their red carpet debut

Before the pair appeared together on the red carpet, in November 2015, an exclusive source confirmed to People that Stefani and Shelton were in a relationship

At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party which happened in February 2016, Shelton and Stefani turned everyone's heads as they appeared together for the first time on the red carpet.

2018: Blake Shelton attends Gwen Stefani’s Las Vegas Residency

Like a supportive boyfriend, the country singer attended the premiere of the Hollaback Girl singer’s Las Vegas Residency shows in 2018. During her show, Stefani said, “You don't know what it's like to wear a cowgirl costume right in front of Blake Shelton. It's like my fantasy come true."

July 2020: Blake Shelton on spending time with Gwen Stefani’s children

During Some Beach vocalist's appearance on Today, in July 2020, he shared his role as a stepdad to the songstress’s children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, and revealed that it was “scary” to be a role model for the kids.

He said, “That’s a scary moment for me because it’s one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say.” he added that there is much more of a responsibility that comes with it.

October 2020: Blake Shelton proposes to Gwen Stefani

In 2020, both celebrities took their relationship to the next level as they got engaged. Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement on their social media handles. They shared a picture of kissing each other while the songstress showed off her ring.

Sheton’s post caption read, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

July 2021: The pair ties the knot

The wedding bells were heard in Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch in July 2021, where the couple wed each other. Stefani showed an offer veil, wearing a white robe as she shared the news of their marriage on her Instagram handle. She tagged her husband and mentioned the date of their wedding in the caption.

July 2022: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate a year of being married

In 2022, the couple shared pictures of their wedding on Instagram as they celebrated their marriage anniversary

Shelton wished a happy anniversary to his wife and mentioned that the year was the best year in his life because of the songstress. Stefani captions, "1 year down, forever to go @blakeshelton."

On their second marriage anniversary in 2022, the pair shared more moments with each other from their wedding day on Instagram.

February 2024: The singers collaborate together

The couple got together on their professional fronts as they released a song titled Purple Irises. However, this wasn’t the first time they collaborated together, the couple has already worked with each other previously as well.

As per Today, The What Are You Waiting For singer stated in the press release that the couple planted “seeds” together and they are “growing together.”

They shared a stage while singing this song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Valentine's Day.

February 2024: Blake Shelton presents Gwen Stefani with an emerald ring

During their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! On Feb 14, Gwen Stefani wasn't shy while flaunting her emerald ring.

She revealed it was a gift from the country singer. She was expecting flowers but received a huge emerald ring from her husband.

The host, Kimmel asked the singer if her husband had picked the ring himself, to which Stefani replied, “He really mixed it up. Usually, I get amazing flowers, which I love, love, love, but this was just a, ‘Here you go!’”

April 2024: Rumors about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s divorce start swirling around

The rumors about the couple getting a divorce were spreading fiercely online. The Sweet Escape singer addresses these rumors during her interview with Nylon magazine. She revealed that they’re in love, have “aligned values”, and nobody can get to them.

She said, “It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is. And so that (negativity) would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song (Purple Irises) that I didn’t write for anybody else but myself and Blake.”

The hitmaker also opened up about her insecurities during the interview. The singer said that she was questioning herself about getting older and looking cute. Stefani added that in her own relationship, the singer will still create “drama” in her own mind about her insecurities and what might happen, even after knowing the truth of what’s happening.

The Luxurious vocalist revealed about her overthinking at times. She added, “The truth is I am in love with my best friend.” “And all this s**t I’m thinking of in my brain, that’s all it is — I’m overthinking,” said Stefani.

