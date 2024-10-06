Gwen Stefani Shares Loved-Up PIC With Husband Blake Shelton; Thanks Him For ‘Best Birthday’ After Turning 55

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been setting some serious couple goals online! The No Doubt frontwoman turned 55 on Thursday, October 3, and celebrated with her husband.

Stefani marked the occasion by sharing a sweet photo of the couple and expressing her gratitude to him in the caption. “@blakeshelton thank u for the best bday!!” the “Hollaback Girl” singer wrote alongside an Instagram post, which signed off with: “Gx.”

Furthermore, she posted more candid photos featuring the beloved couple on her Instagram Stories. Shelton took to his Instagram on her birthday and acknowledged her with a sweet post.

Shelton's post began with a close-up selfie of the two, smiling ear to ear. The next image featured the couple posing together, followed by a picture of Stefani sitting on his lap and a side-view mirror shot capturing the duo.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my favorite girl... my pretty girl @gwenstefani!!!!! I LOVE YOU!!!!!" Shelton lovingly captioned the post. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on July 3, 2021, at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma.

The Just A Girl and Home singers met while filming The Voice in 2014 and served as coaches on the show.

Before finding each other, both Stefani and Shelton had their own journeys. The songstress was married to Gavin Rossdale, and the country singer was married to Miranda Lambert, his second wife. It was in November of that year when Stefani took to her Instagram and posted a selfie with Shelton, marking the beginning of their beautiful relationship.

Before the birthday PDA posts, Gwen Stefani revealed on the October 2 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show that she has always loved Blake's patience and kindness.

Furthermore, she told the popular host, Jennifer Hudson, “The thing about Blake is that you’ll never get through a day without laughing.” Hudson noted, “That’s more than enough,” to which Stefani echoed, “That’s more than enough.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, around April 2024, rumors about the couple getting a divorce were spreading fiercely online. The Sweet Escape singer addressed these rumors during her interview with Nylon magazine. She revealed that they’re in love, have “aligned values,” and that nobody can get to them.

It looks like they are truly the IT couple of the era! What do you think of the two creative individuals together? Do they make a good pair?

