'Each Song Was Handpicked': Gwen Stefani Shares KEY Update About New Album Bouquet

Popular singer Gwen Stefani surprised her fans by revealing that her upcoming album Bouquet isn’t a country album. Although she may have been sporting a cowboy hat in the photo accompanying the album announcement, she clarified in an interview with Rolling Stone on September 20 that the new album, recorded in Nashville, is actually filled with '70s pop-rock songs, infused with Stefani's signature flair.

“It’s all the stuff I listened to in the station wagon on the way to church,” she said of the forthcoming record. “Yacht rock, though it wasn’t called yacht rock back then. The music I listen to now, I wanted this album to reflect that,” she added.

The singer and judge also explained that the album’s title, Bouquet, was chosen because each song has been specially handpicked, much like flowers in a bouquet.

On September 18, the star took to social media to announce that her fifth studio album, Bouquet, would be released on November 15. The album marks her first new solo LP in seven years. Additionally, on Friday, September 20, Stefani released Somebody Else's, the latest single from Bouquet.

In this country-rock track, Gwen Stefani expresses relief at moving on from a past relationship, declaring her ex as "somebody else's problem." She reflects on the mismatch in their love, singing, "I don’t know what a heart like mine was doin’ in a love like that," and emphasizes her newfound happiness with a more genuine companion.

In the chorus, she confidently asserted that her ex no longer compared to her current love, wishing him well in his new relationship without any wavering heartbreak.

Furthermore, apart from the amazing artist that she is, Stefani has received numerous awards, including Grammys and American Music Awards, and has served as a coach on the television show The Voice. Her personal life has also attracted media attention, including her marriage to Gavin Rossdale and her later relationship with Blake Shelton.

