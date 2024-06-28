Who Are Jon Voight And Marcheline Bertrand? Know More About Angelina Jolie's Parents

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Angelina Jolie is an actress, filmmaker, philanthropist, spokesperson, and humanitarian from America. Jolie has had a tremendous influence on both the entertainment sector and global advocacy. She started her acting career in the 1990s, winning praise from critics for her roles in movies such as Gia, Hackers, and Girl, Interrupted.

Angelina Jolie is the daughter of famous parents

Throughout her career, Jolie has exhibited her versatility as an actor by playing lead roles in dramas, thrillers, and action movies, among other genres. Even though Angelina Jolie is one of the most popular actresses in the world, some of her younger fans may not be aware that the actress is a star kid.

Who are Angelina Jolie's parents?

Actor Jon Voight and late actress and model Marcheline Bertrand are the parents of Angelina Jolie. She is the niece of Voight's brother, singer-songwriter Chip Taylor. Jolie's parents divorced when she was young.

Actor Jon Voight and Bertrand got married on December 12, 1971. They had two children after a miscarriage in 1972: James Haven and Angelina Jolie, both of whom went on to become actors. In 1976, Bertrand filed for divorce from Voight, citing the latter's adultery, which was eventually finalized in 1980.

Who was Angelina Jolie's mom Marcheline Bertrand?

Jolie's mother, Marcheline Bertrand was born on May 9, 1950, in Illinois. Bertrand attended Beverly Hills High School from her sophomore year until her graduation when her family relocated there from the Chicago region to Beverly Hills, California, in 1965. She starred in the movie The Man Who Loved Women in the television show Ironside. After a while, she focused on producing and charitable activities.

Who is Angelina Jolie's Dad Jon Voight?

Jon Voight, Jolie's father, was born in Yonkers, New York, in 1938. Voight was brought up as a Catholic and went to White Plains, New York's Catholic boys' school, Archbishop Stepinac High School, where he initially developed an interest in acting. After graduating from college, he started pursuing acting, and his performance in 1969's Midnight Cowboy won him praise from critics.

Voight's credits on-screen include Heat, Mission: Impossible, and Ali. He was awarded an Oscar for his performance in the 1978 film Coming Home. Voight also played the role of Jolie's father in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. olie expressed her gratitude to her father in her speech upon receiving her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2000, adding, "Dad, you're a great actor but you're a better father."

Jon Voight and Angelina Jolie's relationship over the years

Jon Voight and Angelina Jolie have experienced many highs and lows in their relationship, including a period when they had no communication due to their famous feud. Voight publicly criticized Jolie in the press following her split from her then-husband Billy Bob Thornton in 2002.

The father and daughter's falling out was also said to be a result of Voight's adultery during his marriage to Jolie's mother, Marcheline Bertrand, and their subsequent divorce.

Over time, the bitterness between the two parties has reportedly surfaced. Even though they had previously reconciled, the 84-year-old actor recently criticized his daughter for posts on certain issues.

What happened to Angelina Jolie's mother?

Jolie has frequently discussed her close bond with her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand. Sadly, in 2007 at the age of 56, she passed away from breast and ovarian cancer. As she was nearing the end of her life, Bertrand refused to be interviewed and preferred her privacy.

She passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on January 27, 2007, surrounded by her children, following a nearly eight-year struggle with breast and ovarian cancer. She told Time Essay, "My mother fought the disease for a decade and made it into her 50s. My grandmother died in her 40s. I’m hoping my choices allow me to live a bit longer."

Did her parents ever meet her ex-husband Brad Pitt and their kids?

In her Time essay, Jolie accepted that her mother had the opportunity to see some of her children, but she lamented the lack of fruitfulness of their interactions, stating: "She met only a few of her grandchildren and was often too sick to play with them."

When Bertrand passed away, Brad Pitt was reportedly by her side. During their marriage, she and her ex-husband Brad Pitt shared time with her father as well. In 2017, Voight was spotted with Pitt, Jolie, and their children Pax, Zahara, and the twins Vivienne leaving a sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills.

