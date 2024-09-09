How Did Angelina Jolie’s Sons Behave On Set Of Their Mom’s Directorial Without Blood? Salma Hayek Pinault REVEALS

Angelina Jolie is a hands-on mom and ensured she had the right support on set! Her sons, Maddox and Pax, were hardworking contributors to their mom’s upcoming film Without Blood.

The actress who wrote and directed the new film Without Blood with Salma Hayek Pinault in the lead role along with Demián Bichir had its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

Furthermore, the two eldest of Jolie's six kids worked in the assistant director department, which serves as the liaison between the director and other units.

Hayek who was at the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly TIFF suite on September 8 mentioned her kids and said they were very hard working and reportedly Jolie was "very professional with them" on set.

Hayek had all the good things to say about the two boys. She said they were very serious and poised. Since Jolie is demanding as a director she treated her sons just like the rest of the crew members.

Hayek said that at the beginning of the shoot, she was playful toward Maddox and Pax, but then she realized that she had to treat them like professionals since it might appear quite disrespectful.

Additionally, Hayek's 16-year-old daughter Valentina whom she shares with husband François-Henri Pinault was also present on the set. Altogether it was lovely to shoot on set, as it became comfortable and lovely, especially when complex characters included "sowing suffrage".

Salma Hayek described the atmosphere of the set as feeling "like home" for her.

This is not the first time that Jolie has taken up the role of a director in a film. She previously directed films including In the Land of Blood and Honey (2011), Unbroken (2014), By the Sea (2015), and First They Killed My Father (2017).

Without Blood is based on the 2002 book by Alessandro Baricco. Without Blood, the story is about a woman ( played by Hayek) who witnessed her family suffer shocking violence and the man [Bichir] who inflicted it," according to the festival's description.

