Did Brad Pitt Know About Daughter Shiloh Jolie Dropping Her Last Name? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have constantly been in the news for their 2016 divorce and the subsequent legal dispute over their unitedly-owned winery, Chateau Miraval for years. Now, the ex-couple are once again hitting the headlines after their second-eldest daughter, Shiloh Jolie filed for a legal name change.

Shiloh Jolie chose a special day to file for erasing her father’s last name and a source close to Brad Pitt clarified the actor was “aware” and hurt by his daughter’s plans.

Brad Pitt’s take on Shiloh Jolie dropping her last name

A source confirmed to People that Z, 60, is “aware” and disheartened by the news. They pointed out how elated the Fight Club star was when Shiloh was born in 2006, claiming Pitt had always wanted a daughter. “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name…The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad,” the source said.

Regardless, Pitt’s love for his children will never fade as he “misses them,” the source shared adding that the situation of the Jolie-Pitt family was “very sad.”

According to the report, another source told the outlet that Shiloh Jolie had filed for the documents on her 18th birthday, that is on 27th May. Legally an adult, she decided to move forward bearing only her matriarchal last name, Shiloh Jolie.

Even though a source close to Pitt revealed that the two-time Oscar winner is “happy” with his current partner, Ines de Ramon, he is still pained by the distance from his kids.

Angelina Jolie, 49, and Brad Pitt share six kids, Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Did the other Jolie-Pitt kids also drop their father’s name?

Shiloh Jolie is following in the footsteps of her other siblings who also have reportedly removed ‘Pitt’ from their last names. Jolie and Pitt’s youngest daughter, Vivienne, 15, produced the new musical, The Outsiders with her mom, and her name featured as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill, per People.

Zahara, 19, introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie while joining the first Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. at Spelman College, per a video shared by ESSENCE in November 2023. A report by Marca states that their eldest sibling, Maddox also uses only Jolie in his legal documents. Four of the six Jolie-Pitt kids have allegedly changed their names, although unsure if legally.

“Since Angelina filed for divorce, Brad has been focused on having the best relationship possible with his kids. It's been very difficult for him. Many times, there have been long gaps where he didn't see the kids at all,” an insider told People in 2022. Jolie was accused of deliberately separating the kids from Pitt by “encouraging” them to spend less time with him, a security guard for Pitt stated in a legal declaration reviewed by People.

Following their public divorce in 2016, the Maleficient star had also filed for sole custody of her kids citing allegations of physical and verbal assault by Pitt on her and her children, per Variety. Despite all of that, Brad Pitt apparently has been “focused” on having the “best relationship” with all of his kids, the source insinuated.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

