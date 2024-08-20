Angelina Jolie 90s Style Evolution: From rebellious street style to modern fashion icon

It can be challenging to decide where to start when speaking about Angelina Jolie – the beauty, the actress, philanthropist, and the woman who has always been in the spotlight because of her gorgeous taste in clothing.

Jolie was also establishing herself as a 90’s fashion icon in the fashion world even before people knew her from her acting movies and her UN roles in the late 1990s. Her style at this time was dark, gothic and super chic. Let’s take a look at what made Angeline Jolie’s 90s style so iconic.

1997-2000

Between 1997-2000, Angelina Jolie’s style evolved from edgy to rebellious to more polished. In 1997, she embraced a grunge-inspired look with leather, dark colors and heavy eyeliner. By 1998, she began to adopt a more sophisticated style, evident in glittering silver gown at the Golden Globe awards. As her career rose with films like Girl, interrupted in 1999-2000. Jolie started incorporating classic elements like tailored suits and elegant gowns, blending her persona with Hollywood glamor.

2001-2005

From 2001 to 2005, Angelina Jolie’s style evolved from action hero chic to Hollywood glamor. In the beginning of 2001, she began favoring more sophisticated red carpet looks, exemplified by white Dolce & Gabbana suit that she wore to academy awards, signaling a shift towards classic style.

In mid-2001, following the release of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Jolie’s style embraced her action hero image with leather pants, tank tops and sleek, minimalist looks that highlighted her athletic physique. Angelina Jolie’s street style look is still considered as one of her best looks.

In 2004-2005, as she became Hollywood’s one of the biggest stars, Jolie’s style became even more polished and glamourous. She embraced classic Hollywood silhouettes exuding vintage vibes. It was exemplified by her Marc Bouwer gown at Oscars 2004. The dress screamed Hollywood elegance with its halter neck, deep V neck cut and draped skirt. Her natural make-up was also softened with focus on natural beauty, further solidifying her status as fashion icon.

2006-2010

In 2006, Angelina Jolie’s style took a more playful tone at the premiere of the Good Shephard, marking a shift in her fashion choices. By Jan 2007, at the 64th Annual Golden Globes, Jolie embraced a more refined and elegant look, wearing a gray chiffon gown paired with subtle updo.

This moment offered a glimpse of sophisticated and graceful style that would define her in years to follow. In 2008, At Cannes film festival, while pregnant with twins, Jolie showcased her maternity style with flowing green maxi Azria gown, in which she proved that her fashion will not take a backseat even when pregnant.

In 2009-10, Jolie kept up with minimalism while balancing sophistication by frequently opting for monochromatic ensembles, fitted gowns and jackets. Her unending devotion for monochrome fashion earned her recognition through all Black & White attires plus neutrals as an indication of classic taste in fashion.

2011-2015

In 2011, Angelina Jolie made herself a red-carpet diva in 2011 because of the gorgeous gowns she wore. At the 2012 Oscars, she wore a black velvet Versace dress that was very daring and exposed her leg; it is one of the most memorable fashion moments ever due to how sophisticated but powerful it looked.

From 2013 to 2014, Jolie’s style transformed into a more royal and refined manner by opting for classic structured dresses made by designers such as Versace or Ralph & Russo, which are known for their sophistication and focus on intricate details.

In 2014, Jolie wore on the day of her marriage to Brad Pitt a unique dress designed by Atelier Versace and complemented by a veil adorned with her children’s artistic works thus harmoniously merging individual details into completing her characteristic sophistication.

2016-2020

From 2016-2020, Angelina Jolie’s style evolved, while retaining its elegance. Post divorce, her fashion in 2016-2017 featured sophisticated monochrome palettes and tailored silhouettes. By 2018-19, she favored luxurious fabrics like silk and velvet, incorporating dramatic capes and flowing gowns. In 2020, Jolie’s style embraced sustainable fashion with classic pieces.

2021-2024

Angelina Jolie's evolving style from 2021 towards 2024 became an epitome of modernity. Minimalism and experimentation marked her fashion in 2021 where she wore metallic and asymmetrical pieces; this was also the time for her to incorporate more bold designs. By 2022, she flaunted updated classic Hollywood designs with bespoke attires made by high-end fashion houses. In 2023-24, there were chic oversized silhouettes mixed with bright colors as well as some prints that made it possible for her to maintain a balance between sophistication and casualness.

Angelina Jolie's style evolution is a testament to her ability to adapt and reinvent herself while staying true to her core aesthetic of elegance and sophistication.

