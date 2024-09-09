‘I Was Surprised’: Salma Hayek Pinault Praises Angelina Jolie’s Director Role On Without Blood; Says She Brought Maternal Energy To Set

Angelina Jolie needs no introduction with her wide range of works over the years, and people have always celebrated her versatility! The actress who wrote and directed the new film Without Blood has Salma Hayek Pinault in the lead role along with Demián Bichir.

Hayek, who was present at the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly suite at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the film premiered on September 8, said that the film's set, driven by her longtime friend Jolie, "just felt like home."

She continued, "I was surprised, even though we are very close, by how warm, generous, and kind she was as a director to the actors. It was really something."

Hayek also shared that while she has worked with many great, highly focused directors, Angelina Jolie brought something different to the table. She assumed that because Jolie is also an actress, she may have approached directing the film with a unique perspective.

Hayek and Jolie co-starred in the 2021 Marvel movie Eternals. Hayek said that Jolie was a bit of a mother figure to her during that time. Jolie took on a similar role in Without Blood, as she would arrive on set and run it like a family. Furthermore, Hayek applauded Jolie and told the outlet she was a great mother who could be emotionally present for her children.

Additionally, the 58-year-old said that working on this film with Jolie was a life-changing experience for her. She praised Jolie for creating a safe space and admired her talent as a director. The celebrated actress shared that she discovered new things about herself as an actress and felt honestly heard and seen throughout the shoot.

This is not the first time that Jolie has taken up the role of a director in a film. She previously directed films including In the Land of Blood and Honey (2011), Unbroken (2014), By the Sea (2015), and First They Killed My Father (2017).

Without Blood is based on the 2002 book by Alessandro Baricco. Without Blood, the story is about a woman ( played by Hayek) who witnessed her family suffer shocking violence and the man [Bichir] who inflicted it," according to the festival's description.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie will also appear in the new film Maria, which premiered at the 2024 Venice Film Festival. Jolie attended the red carpet event as well for the movie.

