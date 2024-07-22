Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh's Attorney Says Her Dropping Father's Last Name Comes After ‘Painful Events'

Daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie, 18, changed her last name as she dropped Pitt from it. Now, her attorney is speaking out on the same topic, describing that this decision was a result of “painful events.”

Since this news rolled out, many people have been invested in it. Read ahead to know more about what the 18-year-old’s attorney had to say about the situation.

Shiloh Jolie’s attorney on her name change

As per People, Shiloh’s attorney, Peter Levine, gave a new statement saying that the reporting by the media should be more careful. He added, “especially when covering a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events and is merely following legal process.”

Levine further stated that the 18-year-old did not announce her name change by taking out an "ad,” and any press that is reporting it is not accurate.

Per the outlet, Levine shared that, as Shiloh’s lawyer, he is required to publish a legal notice as California law requires that for whoever desires to change the name. Shiloh’s name change legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as it was required.

A source revealed to the publication in June, after Shiloh's initial filing, that the Fight Club actor is “aware and upset” about the change.

Advertisement

The insider told the publication that the reminders that he has “lost” his kids are not easy for the actor. The insider also shared that he loves and misses his kids. The source further expresses to the outlet that it’s "sad.” The insider added that he is happy with his partner, Ines De Ramon but distance from his kids “pains him.”

David Glass on Shiloh’s name change

Recently, a legal expert told the publication that for Shiloh’s official change of name process to move ahead, the public name change announcement in a newspaper, “could not have been avoided.”

The California-based family law attorney, David Glass, expanded on this situation with the outlet. He said that Shiloh has to file a formal petition in court for her name change, and along with that, she must notify both her parents in writing and run an advertisement for four weeks in a row before the hearing date.

Advertisement

Levine added that the name change petitions run very “smoothly” and without any issue, unless the individual has a criminal record and is attempting to avoid consequences or responsibilities. He said that he has never witnessed “one opposed in court.”

Glass continued by giving Pitt the chance to come to court and say that the 18-year-old has been alienated from him by her mother. The attorney added that because Shiloh is not a minor, she can call herself whatever she wants.

ALSO READ: Why Was Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Name Change Announcement A Legal Necessity? All We KNOW