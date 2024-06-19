Are Brad Pitt And Ines De Ramon Planning Parenthood Amid Angelina Jolie Legal Troubles? Report Says THIS

Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie have been in the news for years. All because of their tumultuous relationship and ongoing custody battles over their six children. They are also involved in the case of their French winery, Château Miraval. But, despite these challenges, reports are swirling that Bard is planning for another baby with his girlfriend.

Brad Pitt, who is currently in a serious relationship with Ines De Remon is planning to start a family. Let’s explore the details of Brad and Ines’ plans and how this affects his family dynamics.

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon’s relationship

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon have been dating for almost two years now. Day by day their relationship is getting stronger. Reports are claiming that Brad is very eager to have a child with Ines. Though reports are claiming that she wants a proper commitment first. This might indicate that the couple will tie the knot soon and plan a baby.

A source told Life & Style, “Brad and Ines are smitten with each other and she recently moved into his Los Feliz mansion. This proves that they are serious with each other. He’s known from the outset that Ines wants to become a mum and that’s something they discussed very early on. Yes, despite their 30-year age gap.”

Brad’s strained relationship with his kids

Brad Pitt’s relationship with his children has been complicated since his split from Angelina Jolie. Sources close to the former couple claim that the children were mostly raised by Jolie. Especially his daughters are more close to Jolie and this has made things more complicated for Brad.

Recently, it came under the spotlight that his daughter, Shiloh, has removed Pitt from her last name. She did it after seeing her sisters, Vivienne and Zahara. “Brad was blindsided by Shiloh dropping his last name, but he wasn’t surprised. He feels that Angie has slowly but secretly turned their kids against him,” says an insider.

Angelina’s influence on her kids

Angelina Jolie, 48, has been a significant influence on their children’s decisions. Reports claim that she does not allow her children to spend time with Ines. This makes things difficult for Brad to integrate his new relationship with his family life.

The sources say that Ines wants to meet the children but Angie doesn’t allow it. Despite this Brad keeps on trying. He hopes that things will change with time when the kids are not so heavily influenced by Angelina. This can be a huge reason why Brad Pitt wants to start a family as soon as possible with Ines. Although he hasn’t responded to reports about wanting more kids, his actions suggest that this seems his top priority now.

Well, now that Ines’s divorce from Paul Weasley is finalized things have gotten easier for them. What do you think about Brad and Ines as a couple and a future family, do tell us in the comments.

