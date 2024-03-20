Who Are Kathy Swarts And Susan Noles? Golden Bachelor Stars Reportedly Set To Host Golden Hour Podcast

Even though Noles and Swarts didn't win Gerry Turner over in the end during the first season of The Golden Bachelor, they were both instrumental in the 72-year-old Turner's Golden Wedding to Theresa Nist. Noles presided over the event, and Swarts and former Bachelorette Charity Lawson co-hosted the Golden Carpet.

Who is Kathy Swarts?

Kathy Swarts is a proud resident of Austin, Texas, where, according to her Instagram account, she is "loving life" and likes to spend her days kayaking, hiking, and lounging on the beach. Kathy is a former educational consultant who assisted individuals in submitting applications to universities of their dreams. According to ABC, Kathy is the proud grandma of two grandchildren who refer to her as "Kiki" and the mother of three children. She frequently celebrates them and engages in seasonal activities with them, as seen on Instagram. She also has two gorgeous elderly kitties at home. Swarts was previously married to an investment banker, Daryl Swartz, who passed away in 2019.

Kathy Swarts is most recognized for her tenacity in not allowing aging to dull her enthusiasm for life. According to her official ABC bio, she declared regarding the Golden Bachelor, "I am so ready to show the world that a 70-year-old woman has energy, passion, and can truly enjoy life!" She reads fifty books a year, runs five miles daily, and loves sports, even pickleball. During the show's teaser, she revealed that a man who used to be more adventurous as a young man and now only sits on the couch is a red sign for her in a possible relationship. Fortunately, Gerry isn't one of those people. Kathy is 70 years old, which is two years younger than Gerry.

Who is Susan Noles?

Susan Noles is currently working in the love industry. She officiates weddings. Based on her Instagram account, Susan offers "unique, modern, or traditional ceremonies." She has also worked as a hair and makeup artist for a long time. Susan was once married to Dickie Noles, a former pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies. He contributed to the 1980 World Series victory for the Phillies. After ten years, in 1990, he retired. However, it is not known when the couple separated. With Dickie, Susan has three children. Six grandchildren are in their care. Susan enjoys spending time at the beach with her family when she isn't working.

She also enjoys concerts, with two of her all-time favorite shows being The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd. "I'm gonna marry you," Susan declared to Gerry as she got out of the limo wearing her stunning lilac dress. Following their conversation, Susan showed off her high heels and said, "I'm very comfortable with 6 inches," to the 72-year-old Gerry. Talk about not letting age affect your adventures.

Susan Noles visited The Bachelor for Fantasy Suites last Monday but will soon be returning to the Bachelor Nation ring regularly with Kathy Swarts. The new podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour, will be hosted by Noles, 67, and Swarts, 70, starting Thursday, March 28. This information was released on Monday by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and iHeartMedia.

The cast members, who attended Monday's Women Tell All special, released a joint statement saying, "We're so excited and can't wait for our Bachelor Nation fans to join us on our new podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour." "We'll be humorously sharing some of our life lessons and asking listeners to open up about their personal struggles."

