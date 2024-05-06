Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the highest-rated shows on TV. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to engage the audiences. They recently amped up the drama quotient of the show by making Savi learn about Ishaan’s involvement in her parents’ death. Following this compelling development, Savi bashes Ishaan and leaves the Bhosale house. She begins looking for a job to make ends meet. As per the recent promo, Savi receives an offer to run a tea stall.

GHKKPM features Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh in the key roles of Savi, Ishaan, and Reva, respectively.

Savi gets a job

The latest highlight from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin posted on the official Instagram account of StarPlus begins with Savi thanking the owner of the stationery shop and handing over a certain amount of money to him. She goes on to request him for work and lists a few roles that she can take up. Savi says she can do photocopy, pamphlet designing, stock entry on computer, and bill making also.

The guy leaves Savi hopeless as he informs her that he doesn't have a vacant position for any job right now. Savi tells herself to remain strong and keep searching for work. Soon after, a small boy comes and asks Savi to visit the shop owner she was talking to. When she goes to him, he hesitantly asks if she is willing to sell tea in a stall. Without taking a moment of thought, Savi agrees to his offer.

The caption of the teaser reads, “Ek taraf Savi dhoond rahi hai apne liye kaam to dusri ore Ishaan ko yaad aa rahi hai Savi. Inke beech ki ye doori kab mitegi? (On one side, Savi is finding work, and on the other hand, Ishaan is missing Savi. When will this distance between them vanish?).”

Take a look at the recent teaser of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

For the unversed, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin earned a decent following soon after it went on air. The daily soap, which is currently focusing on the story of the second generation, began with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. It airs every Monday to Sunday at 8 pm on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

