The Star Plus show Imlie is all set to bid adieu to the viewers. The cast and crew of the show recently wrapped up the shoot for the project and after entertaining viewers for years, the show is all set to go off-air. After concluding the shoot of the project, the lead actor of the show Sai Ketan Rao shared a heartwarming note on social media as he said goodbye to not one but two characters that he had the opportunity to play.

Sai Ketan Rao on wrapping up the shoot for Imlie

Sai Ketan Rao took to social media to share his thoughts as he wrapped up the shoot for Imlie. In the post, the actor spoke about two distinct characters, of Agastya Choudhary and Surya Pratap Reddy that he got the opportunity to play in a single show. He mentioned that the character of Agastya was always there for everyone, his love towards his family, and his love towards Imlie was bound to happen.

Take a look at the post by Sai Ketan Rao here:

The show had a major twist with the death of Agastya Choudhary. Sai Ketan Rao re-entered the show as Agastya's twin brother Surya Pratap Reddy, a police officer. Talking about the new character, he said, "He gave justice to the needy and served criminals with his own code of punishments, the day he got to know about his own twin brother his world turned upside down."

Sai Ketan Rao expresses gratitude for the project

To conclude, the Imlie actor mentioned that he is grateful to the makers and fans for accepting him and showering him with a lot of love. He wrote, "Saying goodbye to these characters who have become a part of me, I offer my deepest gratitude. Thank you for the laughter, the tears, the challenges, and the triumphs. Thank you for the memories that will forever linger in the corridors of my mind."

He added, "And as I turn the page to embark on new adventures, I carry with me the lessons learned, the experiences gained, and the unwavering passion that fuels my craft. Until our paths cross again in the boundless realm of storytelling.

Before Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy, other actors like Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra, Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani were a part of the popular show Imlie.

