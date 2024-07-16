Tom Hanks is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood with many hit films in his filmography. The two-time Oscar winner has portrayed a variety of characters, including Woody the pull-string cowboy rag doll and combat heroes. However, apart from being one of the biggest stars, Hanks is also a husband, grandfather, and father.

Hollywood star Tom Hanks has four kids with two of his wives

After being married to Rita Wilson for more than thirty years of marriage, Hanks and Wilson are the happy parents of four children Colin, Elizabeth, Chet, and Truman. Hanks and Wilson, who first met on the set of the sitcom Bosom Buddies, commemorated their 36th wedding anniversary in April 2024.

Like their father, the actor's children work in the entertainment industry in a variety of roles. This article dives deep into information regarding Tom Hank's four children!

Know all about Tom Hanks' 4 kids Colin, Elizabeth, Chet, and Truman Hanks

Colin Lewes Hanks, 45

Colin Lews Hanks was born on November 24, 1977, in Sacramento, California. Hanks is the first child of Tom Hanks and his first wife, actress Samantha Lewes. He went to Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, but he left to pursue an acting career before receiving his degree.

Like his famous father, the eldest Hanks child has starred on television and in films. Colin quickly followed in his father's footsteps and debuted as an actor in 1996. He appeared in the 2009 film The Great Buck Howard with his father.

Hanks' most popular performances were in the critically acclaimed TV series Fargo, for which he was nominated for an Emmy, the cult favorites Orange County and The House Bunny, and the 1990s series Roswell.

In May 2010, Colin tied the knot with publicist Samantha Bryant. The two welcomed kids Olivia Jane, born in 2011, and Charlotte Bryant, born in 2013. For the unversed, Colin is also a director and voiceover actor.

Elizabeth Ann Hanks, 42

Elizabeth Hanks was born on May 17, 1982, and is the second child and only daughter of Tom Hanks. Growing up in Sacramento, Elizabeth had cameos in films such as That Thing You Do! and Forrest Gump alongside her father. After graduating from Vassar College. started her career as a writer under the pen name E.A.

Elizabeth has written for several magazines and websites, such as The Guardian, The New York Times, TIME magazine, and Huffington Post. She wrote a chapter for the published script of Greta Gerwig's 2017 film Lady Bird, which is set in their hometown together, in 2021.

Chester 'Chet' Marlon Hanks, 33

Chester 'Chet' Marlon was born on August 4, 1990, in Los Angeles. Chet is Tom's third child, whom he shares with his wife Wilson. When he was a student at Northwestern University, he started his music career under the stage name Chet Haze. In addition to his acting career, Chet collaborated with his father on the 2020 AppleTV+ movie Greyhound.

Chet went to a rehab facility in 2014 to deal with his substance consumption problems which he had been dealing with since he was sixteen years old. He disclosed that he had sobered up for his daughter Michaiah Hanks, whom he shares with his former partner Tiffany Miles, two years later.

Chet has also discussed his upbringing with famous parents in public. He addressed his upbringing in an early 2022 YouTube video, stating that being raised in Hollywood was a double-edged sword and that although he is frequently viewed as a spoiled brat, he was not brought up that way.

Truman Theodore Hanks, 28

Tom's fourth kid, Truman, was born in Los Angeles on December 26, 1995. After graduating from Stanford University in 2018, Truman has not made as much of an appearance as his siblings. Truman has also made his way into the entertainment industry.

Even though his primary role is not as an actor, he has contributed to the production teams of Atypical (2017), Black Widow (2021), and West Side Story (2021).

Truman worked alongside his parents on the 2022 movie A Man Called Otto, which his mom produced and starred his dad in. He portrayed Hanks's younger self, and the two of them collaborated to shape the part. Furthermore, Truman had a brief appearance in Tom's 2020 film News of the World.

He went to the Cannes film premiere of Asteroid City in 2023 with his parents since, along with Tom and Wilson, he has a small part in the Wes Anderson-directed picture. Furthermore, Truman has had an appearance in two of Anderson's Roald Dahl adaptations for Netflix, which debuted in September 2023.

