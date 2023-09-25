‘He is the exact...': When Stan Lee revealed Tom Holland was a 'great Spider-Man', said actor is how he 'envisioned' him

In the world of superheroes, few names hold as much weight as Stan Lee's. The mastermind behind iconic Marvel characters, Lee's vision is the foundation of today’s prominent superheroes. And one such character is Spider-Man who is indeed the most popular superhero of all time. Spider-Man has been reprised by three well-known actors so far, including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, and it looks like legendary Lee didn’t hesitate to pinpoint his favorite one among them. Stan Lee in his tweet made it clear who is the person that met his standards of Spidey perfectly.

Stan Lee once approved the choice of Tom Holland as Spider-Man publicly

Stan Lee, the legendary comic-book writer who breathed life into Spider-Man, once gave his seal of approval to Tom Holland's performance as the beloved superhero. Lee took to his social media account to express his admiration for Holland, noting that Holland embodied the envisioned Spider-Man.

Lee shared, “I think @TomHolland1996 is a great Spider-Man. He is the exact height and age I envisioned when I first wrote Spider-Man. Spidey was never supposed to be too large. How is my friend Tom doing?”

Tom Holland too went ahead and expressed his gratitude towards Lee. Holland commented, “Thanks very much Stan. It all started with you sir. Looking forward to catching up soon bud.”

Tom Holland's Spidey charm

Tom Holland, who first swung into action as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming, has garnered praise not only from Stan Lee but also from fans and critics alike. Unlike his predecessors, Holland brings a youthful exuberance to the character, making him relatable to a younger audience.

Spider-Man, as envisioned by Stan Lee, was meant to be a teenager navigating the challenges of school, homework, crushes, and the responsibilities that come with great power. Holland indeed embodies this vision perfectly. Not only that, Holland's Spider-Man has become an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, winning over the hearts of many across the globe.

Stan Lee's admiration for Tom Holland's portrayal of Spider-Man goes beyond recognizing the actor's skill; it underscores the significance of preserving the character's core identity. This commitment to Spider-Man's essence has clearly paid off, evident through the character's surging popularity.

ALSO READ: 'I had to go places mentally that I didn’t...': When Tom Holland revealed he was 'nervous and scared' acting in The Devil All The Time