Who Attended Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 50th Birthday Party? From Steven Spielberg to Katy Perry; Find Out Here

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 50th birthday with a star-studded party on Saturday, November 9. According to Page Six, the actor’s Catch Me If You Can director Steven Speilberg, along with his wife Kate Capshaw, Brad Pitt, his girlfriend Ines De Ramon, and Leonardo’s Killers Of The Flower Moon co-star Robert De Niro were among the attendees.

His The Revenant co-star Edward Norton also arrived at Sybil Robson Orr and Matthew Orr’s Los Angeles pad, where the Titanic actor hosted the soiree. Other guests who made it to the bash were Anderson Paak, Dr. Dre Jamie Foxx, Paris Hilton, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Robin Thicke, and Marvel star Mark Ruffalo.

Leo’s father, George DiCaprio, and stepmother, Peggy, were also at the party celebrating his milestone birthday. They were joined by his mom, Irmelin DiCaprio, and her husband, David Ward. The actor reportedly rang in his big day with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.

“[They] have a lot of respect for each other,” a source close to the couple previously told US Weekly. “They both travel a lot for work and are very supportive of each other’s careers,” the source added. A spy informed Page Six that “DJ Meel spun late into the night” for the party, a special birthday cake was served, and Telemont champagne was popped.

Moreover, model Cara Delevigne, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, rapper Tyga, and MMA fighter Chuck Liddell were also seen arriving at the venue. Leonardo recently starred in the Oscar-nominated Killers Of The Flower Moon. Although he was snubbed from nomination in the Best Actor category, his co-star De Niro got a nod in the Best Supporting Actor Category.

The Inception actor’s upcoming projects include a crime drama thriller film, The Battle of Baktan Cross, and supposedly the Frank Sinatra biopic helmed by his old collaborator and acclaimed director Martin Scorsese.