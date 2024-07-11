Who Is Alexandra Daddario's Husband, Andrew Form? All About Him Amid Pregnancy Announcement

Alexander Daddario surprised her fans when she announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Andrew Form. She made the announcement via a photoshoot with Vogue and also on her Instagram handle.

The actress has made a name for herself over the years, taking up different types of projects. Not many people know about her husband as much as they know about her. Read ahead to get an insight into Andrew Forms’s life.

Who is Andrew Forms?

Andrew Form, 55, is an acclaimed producer who has worked on multiple notable projects. He began his career as a production assistant for Jerry Bruckheimer and his late producer partner, Don Simpson.

In 2001, along with Michael Bay and Brad Fuller, he formed his own production company, Platinum Dunes. Since then, he has worked on many notable projects, including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th, The Amityville Horror, and A Nightmare on Elm Street.

His credits also include projects like Ouija, The Purge, Black Sails, Jack Ryan, and A Quiet Place. He will also work on John Krasinski's upcoming project, A Quiet Place: Day One.

In 2018, he and Fuller founded Fully Formed Entertainment. In 2019, they signed a three-year contract with Paramount Pictures. However, in 2020, they parted ways, with talks of him partnering up with John Krasinski’s Sunday Night Productions.

During Daddario’s interview with People in 2022, the actress stated, “He's (a) very hard-working man.”

Before marrying the Baywatch actress, Form was married to actress Jordana Brewster. They share two children, Rowan and Julian. Both individuals split in 2020.

How did Alexandra Daddario and Andrew's relationship start?

The couple met during COVID-19. During The White Lotus actress's 2022 interview with Vogue, she reflected on the time they met and went on their first date. They were both on a walk and passed each other downtown. The producer turned and said “Hi” to the actress. She laughed and said “Hi” back.

They both laugh about being the only two people on a street that is usually very crowded. He asked her out, and they went on their first dinner date.

Daddario revealed their relationship for the first time in May 2021 by posting a cozy picture with him. In July of the same year, they made their first red carpet debut during the premiere of The White Lotus. Wedding bells were heard in 2022, and they tied the knot in New Orleans, according to People.

Now, the actress is six weeks pregnant, and they will soon welcome their child into the world. In her Instagram caption, she wrote, “Excited for my child to go to preschool with Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber’s kids,” as both are also expecting their first baby with their respective spouses.

