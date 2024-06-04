What Is Alexandra Daddario's Net Worth? Exploring The Actress' Wealth And Fortune Over The Years

Alexandra Daddario is a notable American actress who rose to fame by playing Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson series of film adaptations. Her film credits since then have included Hall Pass, San Andreas, Baywatch, and We Summon the Darkness. Additionally, Daddario has appeared in episodes of television shows such as True Deception and more.

A lot of people are curious about this talented actress and her net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alexandra Daddario's current net worth is $8 million. The actress has accumulated this extravagant net worth through her movies, TV shows, video games, and several other sources of income. Let's take a moment to find out more details about Alexandra Daddario's net worth, early life, wealth, and fortune.

1. Early life and career beginnings

Born in New York City in 1986, She is the eldest child of Christina, a lawyer, and Richard, a prosecutor who was formerly the head of the New York City Police Department's counterterrorism unit. Daddario has a younger sister, Catharine, and a younger brother, Matthew. Their whole family is of Czech, Italian, English, and Irish descent.

Alexandra Daddario went to Brearley School and the Professional Children's School and always knew from an early age that she desired to be an actress or a performer of some sort. She enrolled herself at Marymount Manhattan College but dropped out soon after to pursue an acting career. At the age of 16, Daddario made her television debut, playing the recurring role of Laurie Lewis on the daytime soap opera All My Children, followed by many other mini-shows.

Alexandra’s breakthrough came with her role as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson series. This role put her on the map and opened doors to more significant opportunities. Before this, she did all roles and other shows.

She was also a part of the blockbuster San Andreas alongside Dwayne Johnson, which was a commercial success. Moreover, her role in Baywatch with Zac Efron further cemented her status as a major Hollywood actress. These roles have contributed significantly to her worth, providing substantial earnings from box office hits. Beyond the Percy Jackson films, Daddario has starred in the horror films "Bereavement" and Texas Chainsaw 3D and had a supporting role in the Farrelly brothers comedy Hall Pass.

2. Further film career

While the actress gained major recognition with the Percy Jackson series, she also starred in several horror movies, including in 2015, where she had a leading role in the disaster film San Andreas, with Dwayne Johnson or The Rock. The actress both produced and starred in the slasher film We Summon the Darkness in 2019 and then appeared in the film Songbird, which was filmed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress has appeared in numerous mystery, horror, and thriller films, showcasing her striking features and ability to convey a serious and deadly stare, a facial feature highly required in dark films. Moreover, she has very expressive and captivating eyes that make her stand out for such spooky roles.

3. Television career

In 2009, following appearances in episodes of Damages, Life on Mars, and Nurse Jackie, the actress luckily landed a role for the popular U.S. show, White Collar. playing the love interest of Matt Bomer's main character. Her appearances in major films and shows like these contribute to her impressive net worth today.

Furthermore, there's no end point for the actress, as she had another recurring role on the NBC series Parenthood. In 2012, she appeared in an episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and in 2014. That's not all, In 2015, Daddario appeared in three episodes of the anthology series American Horror Story: Hotel, followed by Why Women Kill, costarring Lucy Liu,, and the most notable, The Girlfriend Experience.

4. Music videos and games

In 2012, Daddario appeared in the music video for Radioactive, by Imagine Dragons, and the video gathered more than one billion views on the popular streaming service YouTube. Then she also appeared in Maroon 5's Wait and one other artist's band. Daddario contributed her voice to the video games Battlefield Hardline and Marvel Avengers Academy, for which she also received a hefty pay.

5. Personal life

Have you ever heard of those on-set love stories between celebrities? Well, having met while filming her life-changing series Percy Jackson, Daddario began dating actor Logan Lerman in 2010. Although it was said to be a rumor, the pair reportedly broke up in 2015. A short while later, Daddario began seeing attorney and television host Ari Melber. Eventually, they too split up. Later, in 2019, Daddario started dating actor Brendan Wallace.

Furthermore, the actress reportedly also dated Trey Songz, Jason Fuchs, and Zac Efron. In December 2021, Alexandra became engaged to producer Andrew Form. They married in June of 2022. As of the present day, Daddario and Andrew are a happy couple.

6. Real estate

In September 2021, Andrew and Alexandra paid $7.3 million for a home in LA's Hancock Park area but sold it off in December 2022 for $7.675 million to one of the co-founders of the salad chain Sweetgreen.

Besides being in front of the camera, the actress also has a good amount of brand deals and endorsements, and Alexandra is quite involved in charitable activities. She supports causes related to mental health, animal welfare, and environmental conservation.

