White Lotus Star Alexandra Daddario Announces Her Rainbow Pregnancy After Going Through a 'Painful' Loss'

White Lotus alum Alexandra Daddario told Vogue magazine that she is 6 months along in her pregnancy, and the journey has not been as smooth as many would expect. Daddario, who is married to producer Andrew Form, had previously suffered a miscarriage, and is now ready to open up about a new chapter in her life while also dealing with the emotions along the way.

Alexandra Daddario reveals she is pregnant

“I’m pregnant and it’s all successful and everything’s healthy,” affirmed the Baywatch star, who could be seen cradling her baby bump in a photoshoot. While overjoyed with this pregnancy, her medical history caused her to have a lot of complicated feelings at this stage. “It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific,” Daddario said while explaining that she thinks that these things are hard to understand unless one has been through them. She also conveyed how she has come to relate to other women who have suffered from similar losses, saying that it is very “painful.”

“It was actually quite hard to process,” said the star.

Daddario had been busy filming the second season of the Horror series Mayfair Witches, and with pregnancy along, it became tough to enact certain scenes. She initially tried to hide the news, but the pregnancy sickness became obvious very soon. The real struggle for her was “throwing up and having make-out scenes … right after,” she told the magazine. She did inform everyone and says that the people were very understanding “about making out with a nauseous, vomiting girl.”

A look at Alexandra Daddario's life and career

With a slew of commercially successful films, she first garnered critical acclaim for her portrayal of Rachel Patton, a struggling journalist in The White Lotus. She received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie in 2022. After two years into the relationship, Daddario married Form in 2022. The latter had earlier been married to actress Jordana Brewster from 2007 until 2020, and they share two children, Rowan and Julian.

Daddario gushed about her partner in an Instagram post, writing, "The absolutely most wonderful man; you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, and people with grace and compassion."

