Who Is Bella Ramsey's Rumored GF Maisy Stella? All About Singer As She Seemingly Goes Instagram Official With It Ends With Us Star On Her Birthday

It appears that Bella Ramsey is off the market as their rumored partner shared stories on Instagram wishing on her 21st birthday, which grabbed all the headlines. Many know Ramsey for her work onscreen but, just like her, Stella is also a part of the showbiz.

Maisy is an actress and a singer, whose parents also come from the entertainment field. Her parents are Brad and MaryLynne, who are part of The Stellas, which is a musical duo. Apart from Maisy, the pair also birthed Lennon, who is the elder sister of Maisy.

Maisy has had an impressive work trajectory. She notably featured in the musical television show, Nashville as Daphne Conrad. Lennon also appeared in the same show. The series premiered in 2012 and aired through 2018.

Since the end of the musical drama series, she has ventured into other projects including her appearance in the YouTube web series titled, We Are Savy. She also released, Riding Free, which was her debut solo single for Spirit: Riding Free show.

She, along with Lennon went viral for the cover of Call Your Girlfriend by Robyn in 2012, which garnered immense views rounding up to 20 million. Together, they have performed on The View and have also appeared on Good Morning American many times, per Soap Central. They also dropped their song named Chrismas Coming Home in 2012, which also garnered popularity.

Apart from that, she starred in My Old A** movie in 2024, which is a coming-of-age comedy film, directed by Megan Park and it also featured Aubrey Plaza, Maddie Zeigler, Percy Haynes White, Maria Dizzia, Carter Trozzolo, Seth Issac Johnson and many more. The film was screened at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

While talking about her alleged relationship with Ramsey, the speculation about the two individuals dating began after they started commenting on each other's posts. Maisy posted a picture from her recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, under which the Game Of Thrones alum wrote, “Oh how you shiiiiiine.”

Ramsey shared a post about trans rights and under the post, Missy left a short yet simple comment that read, “Sweet.”One of Maisy’s Instagram stories wishing Ramsey, which fueled the rumors about the two dating, consisted of the caption that read, "Beautiful beautiful beautiful happy birthday the coolest comfiest most wonderful human imaginable,” In another story, both the individuals appeared to be hugging one another and Ramsey giving a kiss on Maisy’s cheek, per People.

