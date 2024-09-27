Why Is Blac Chyna Getting Sued By Ex Twin Hector? Domestic Violence Lawsuit Explained

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to domestic violence and abuse.

Blac Chyna, a model and TV personality, is facing a domestic violence lawsuit brought by her ex-boyfriend, rapper Twin Hector. The suit alleges that Chyna, born Angela White, physically and verbally abused Twin, whose true name is Taiyon Hector, during the course of their three-year relationship. The case, filed on September 23, 2024, in California Superior Court, alleges domestic violence, civil assault, and battery.

According to Twin Hector, the abuse began soon after he moved into Chyna's Woodland Hills house in August 2020. He alleges Chyna was a heavy drinker and drug user as per PEOPLE.

The rapper claims that when Chyna was under the influence, she became violent and abusive, often hitting him without provocation. The lawsuit alleges that Chyna punched, slapped, shoved, and kicked him many times.

Twin also alleges Chyna threatened to kill him on many occasions, either during intense arguments or while he was sleeping. He claims that he did his best to avoid the blows and attempted to restrain Chyna, assuming she needed help. Despite his attempts to get her to seek treatment, he claims she refused and blamed him for not meeting her demands.

One of the most serious allegations in the lawsuit concerns an incident in September 2021. Twin claims that Chyna woke him up by attacking him with closed fists, elbows, and knees to the face and body.

He claims that the blows blinded him and left blood trickling down his face. Following the attack, Chyna reportedly called her own doctor to their home to treat Twin's injuries.

According to the lawsuit, the doctor advised Twin to see many specialists, including a plastic surgeon, an ophthalmologist, and a neurologist, to treat his injuries.

Twin claims that the incident resulted in a broken nose, deep facial cuts, a scar on his eyelid, whiplash, nerve damage, and terrible headaches. He also says that the alleged assault caused insomnia and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Blac Chyna has been accused of abuse by a previous partner before, and this case is not the first. In April 2022, Rob Kardashian, her ex-fiancé and the father of her daughter Dream, testified in court that Chyna attempted to kill him.

According to Kardashian, during an incident in December 2016, Chyna tried to strangle him with an iPhone wire, hit him with a metal rod, and raised an unloaded gun at him. Chyna later claimed the incident was a joke and denied any malicious intent.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

