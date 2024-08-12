Who Is Dave McCary? All We Know About Emma Stone's Husband

Emma Stone is one of the most well-accomplished actresses in Hollywood today. Stone has continued to captivate fans with her inspiring performances in each of her film projects. The actress is married to former Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary, whom she first met in 2016 on the set of the sketch comedy variety show when she hosted and they worked together on a sketch called Wells for Boys.

The couple got engaged in December 2019 and quietly tied the knot in 2020, and they have since maintained a private relationship, rarely speaking publicly about each other. However, before the Poor Things actress met him, she reportedly dated the Amazing Spider-Man 2 costar Andrew Garfield, but they broke up in 2015. Let's explore more about Emma Stone's husband, Dave McCary.

Who is Dave McCary, Emma Stone's husband?

Emma Stone's husband, Dave McCary, is from San Diego, California. McCary is a comedian, director, and writer who joined Saturday Night Live as a segment director with comedians Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett in 2013 for the 39th season of the show. In addition, he has been nominated for three Emmys, receiving recognition for his writing on the show in the category of Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series in 2016, 2017, and 2018, per People magazine.

The multitalented McCary made his feature-film directorial debut in 2017 with the comedy-drama film Brigsby Bear. Then, in 2019, he directed and executive-produced the comedy show My Favourite Shapes by Julio Torres.

Advertisement

2016: Dave McCary met Emma Stone when she hosted SNL

Dave McCary and Emma Stone reportedly met in 2016 on the set of Saturday Night Live, when she hosted an episode of the show, as they worked together on a sketch, Wells for Boys, which he wrote.

2017: Dave McCary directed Brigsby Bear

In 2017, the former SNL writer Dave McCary released his directorial debut comedy-drama film Brigsby Bear, which received positive reviews from critics.

While before the movie, there were rumors that Emma Stone and McCary were dating. However, people began to speculate about their relationship, as a fan, per the outlet, captured a video of the couple leaving the Brigsby Bear premiere party together.

December 4, 2019: Dave McCary proposed to actress Emma Stone at the SNL office

According to Elle magazine, Emma Stone's husband reportedly proposed to the actress in 2019 at the SNL office, where they were said to have initially met. The outlet noted the much-in-love couple got engaged in the office in New York City, as at the time, a source dished to Page Six that "Dave proposed at the offices where they first met at [NBC’s Manhattan HQ] 30 Rock."

Advertisement

The insider added, "No one was there, and by all accounts, it was very romantic." As per the outlet, he also announced the news of their engagement on Instagram. McCary shared a picture of himself standing with his wife Stone, showing her flashing her engagement ring at the camera.

March 13, 2021: Emma Stone and Dave McCary welcomed their first child, a girl

While Emma Stone never publicly broke the news of her pregnancy. However, per TMZ reports, the actress and Dave McCary welcomed their first child, a girl, in March 2021 in Los Angeles, and the couple has not revealed her name publicly yet.

In a 2018 interview with Jennifer Lawrence for Elle magazine, the actress shared her hope of becoming a mother, mentioning that her perspective on having children has changed as she has gotten older. She shared that she never babysat, and during her teenage years, she was "like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older, and I was like, I really want to get married, I want to have kids."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Emma Stone Shared Her Wish To Star In A Silent Movie

2021: Dave McCary and Emma Stone were spotted at the San Diego Padres game

As per the magazine, Emma Stone and Dave McCary were seen on a rare date at a San Diego Padres baseball game in 2021. The couple, dressed in Padres fan gear, took a quick selfie with sports analyst Mark Grant. Grant later tweeted, "Great to meet Academy Award-winning Best Actress Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary from Saturday Night Live. I mentioned I have done a few films myself #Dontourage @Padres."

2022: Dave McCary and Emma Stone co-produced a film together

In 2022, Emma Stone and Dave McCary reportedly appeared together at a Zoom panel for the Sundance Film Festival. The couple promoted the release of the comedy-drama film When You Finish Saving the World, which they co-produced together.