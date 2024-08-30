Who is Fergie's Son Axl? Find Out as the Rapper Posts a Birthday Snap For the 11 Year Old

Axl, Fergie's 10-year-old son, is (almost) a grown man! Co-parenting is Fergie and Josh Duhamel's top priority. Their son, Axl Jack, was born in August 2013—just four years before they announced their separation. As working parents, Fergie and Duhamel have settled into a co-parenting groove after completing their divorce in November 2019.

Currently, Axl, who his mom describes as "funny and outgoing," is exploring his interests. Aside from acting classes, he has appeared in Fergie's music videos and played a variety of sports. Fergie and Duhamel chose Guns N' Roses frontman as the inspiration for their son's first name. In an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she told Ellen DeGeneres how Axl's name came to be.

Fergie told Duhamel that she had woken him up to tell him about her dream. At the time, Fergie and Duhamel had already chosen Jack as his middle name, in honor of Fergie's late uncle. Duhamel cycled through various versions of names based on Fergie's dream. The name "Axl Jack" was given to their son by Duhamel.

The singer also gives her son a special nickname, Punky Pie, “because he loves pumpkin pie!” Fergie and Duhamel co-parent their son since they split in 2017. After their separation, Fergie opened up about raising her son Axl with Duhamel on The Talk. Despite the couple's eventual split, Duhamel told Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast that their relationship had evolved positively as they settled into co-parenting with Axl.

As part of her celebration of her son Axl's 11th birthday, the singer posted a series of photos on her Instagram. Axl's proud mom included pictures from throughout the year, including one of her and the birthday boy posing outside. Fergie also shared photos of Axl wearing soccer jerseys, bouncing in a bounce castle, and spending time at the beach. "Happy 11th birthday, Axl Jack!" Fergie captioned. Adding, "It is so fun watching you grow in every phase of your life."

Last September, Josh Duhamel talked about the support he got from his ex-wife Fergie after sharing the news of his first pregnancy with wife Audra Mari, who gave birth in January. Fergie's kindness and understanding were appreciated by Duhamel during this new chapter.

Fergie welcomed Audra with open arms, which made things easier. "Thankfully, Fergie's an amazing woman; she really is," Duhamel noted, praising her. Fergie's kind-hearted nature has allowed them to maintain a civil relationship despite uncertainties in such situations. As soon as Duhamel and Mari announced their pregnancy, Fergie was among the many commenters who wished them well.

