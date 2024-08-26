‘I’m Expecting Baby Number Two’: Sophia Grace Announces She’s 20 Weeks Along with Her Second Child

Sophia Grace Brownlee, the British influencer who became famous after going viral with her cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011, has revealed that she is expecting her second child. The 21-year-old announced the news on her YouTube channel on Sunday, Aug. 25, sharing her excitement and providing an update on her pregnancy journey thus far.

In a video titled "I'M PREGNANT BABY NUMBER 2," Sophia Grace confirmed the news many of her fans had speculated about. "So as you can see by the title of this video, I am expecting baby number two," she said, clearly excited to share the news with her followers. "I am so excited to be doing this video, I’ve been hiding this for a super long time."

Sophia Grace, who already has an 18-month-old son named River, explained that her cautious nature influenced her decision to keep the pregnancy a secret for several months. "As a very paranoid, very anxious person, I always like to wait until I’m at least like around the 20-week mark," she said. "And I almost am."

The young mother expressed her excitement to share her pregnancy journey with her YouTube audience once more. Reflecting on her previous pregnancy, she mentioned how much she enjoyed creating content about her experience. She said that she is actually finding out the gender today and she can't even explain just how excited she is and that video will be coming soon.

Sophia Grace showed her growing baby bump in the video, standing to the side to provide her subscribers with a better view. She mentioned that she feels smaller this time around, but her excitement is as strong as ever.

Sophia Grace didn't just announce her pregnancy; she also shared a glimpse into her journey thus far. The video included clips from her first midwife appointment, initial scan, and 12-week scan, giving fans an up-close look at these significant milestones.

She also talked about some of the medical precautions she takes because of her previous pregnancy. She said that because she had a cesarean section and dilated to 10 cm in her first pregnancy, the doctors treat that as a caution that she could possibly have preterm labor. She said that it's very uncommon but it does happen.

Sophia Grace went on to explain how her medical team is closely monitoring her, including cervix checks to ensure everything is going as planned. "My first cervix check went well," she explained, adding that she will have another in four weeks.

