Who Is Hosting Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024? Find Out Ahead Of Main Event

No one could have guessed the new hosts for the Kids’ Choice Awards 2024. Nickelodeon announced two virtual presenters who will take the reins of the coveted awards ceremony as co-hosts this weekend.

This marks the first time in the history of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards that two cartoon characters will host the show.

Who are the hosts of the Kids’ Choice Awards 2024?

Cartoon characters SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star will host the 37th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, set to take place in Los Angeles. Veterans Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke will return to voice the iconic cartoons live from the underwater city of Bikini Bottom this weekend.

Nickelodeon said in a May statement that the awards ceremony “will take place in an animated setting through enhanced graphics and advanced augmented reality,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

Adding to the joy, this month celebrates 25 years of creator Stephen Hillenburg’s SpongeBob SquarePants, which debuted on Nickelodeon on July 17, 1999. Therefore, the theme of the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards heavily centers on the cartoon show, with the stage impressively designed as Bikini Bottom to bring it to life.

Twenty-time winner SpongeBob SquarePants will also compete with six other shows for the Favorite Cartoon Award this year. “From its first splash, SpongeBob has resonated with people of all ages, and I’m truly grateful to celebrate 25 years of positivity, optimism, and nautical nonsense,” voice actor Tom Kenny said of celebrating SpongeBob’s Silver Jubilee, per Diario AS.

The 2024 Kids' Choice Awards will be held at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion in LA at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT this weekend.

Nickelodeon official teases what to expect for the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards

Executive VP Ashley Kaplan talked about the challenges that came with the compelling idea of turning Bikini Bottom into a reality. She detailed that this year’s theme will include a practical stage that is 108 feet wide, supported by an LED backdrop that will build an immersive experience for the audience, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition, stage props like trees and humongous slushie cups will further enhance the undersea setting. Their most reliable technology for the event, however, is augmented reality (AR), which will allow SpongeBob and Patrick to come alive and interact with the human presenters and winners.

KCAs are known for their slime segment, and this year, the ceremony is set to debut a new rainbow-colored slime that will spill out of a huge birthday cake for SpongeBob’s 25th birthday.

The 2024 edition of the KCAs features a host of first-time nominees, including Austin Butler, Sabrina Carpenter, Timothée Chalamet, Ryan Gosling, Ariana DeBose, Luke Combs, Ayo Edebiri, and Paul Rudd, among others. Taylor Swift is the most-nominated star with six nods, while Barbie tops the list with eight nominations, per USA Today.

Fans can watch the ceremony live on Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, TeenNick, MTV2, and CMT. It will be available to stream on Paramount+ later on.

The 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards will kick off on July 13, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.

