Margot Robbie And Timothee Chalamet To Attend Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024? Here's What Report Says

Nickelodeon's annual Kids' Choice Awards is back. The event will take place in Los Angeles, and Spongebob Squarepants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke) will host the ceremony to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary.

Margot Robbie and Timothee Chalamet are also reportedly set to attend the event. Read on further to know more details!

Margot Robbie and Timothee Chalamet to attend Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2024?

Margot Robbie and Timothee Chalamet will attend Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2024, which will take place today in Los Angeles. According to a recent report by Variety, Nickelodeon channel mentioned that Robbie and Chalamet will appear in pre-taped segments.

As per THR, the Barbie movie actress is nominated for the Favorite Movie Actress category alongside other stars, which includes America Ferrera, Melissa McCarthy, Zendaya, Zoe Saldana, Brie Larson, Halle Bailey, and Jennifer Garner.

Meanwhile, the Wonka movie actor is up for the Favorite Movie Actor category along with nominees including Adam Sandler, Chris Pratt, Jason Momoa, Ryan Reynolds, John Cena, Paul Rudd, and Ryan Gosling.



ALSO READ: Margot Robbie Pregnancy Rumors: Everything The Barbie Star Has Said About Motherhood So Far

Where to watch Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 and who will host the event?

In May of this year, Nickelodeon announced that the animated characters SpongeBob SquarePants (Kenny) and Patrick Star (Fagerbakke) will co-host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2024, which “will take place in an animated setting through enhanced graphics and advanced augmented reality.” The award ceremony will be broadcast on July 13 on Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, and TeenNick.

Advertisement

Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke recently spoke with ComicBook and revealed their thoughts about the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards event. They shared that what makes their characters endure is how each character is unique and how they play off each other.



ALSO READ: 'I Really Had No Career': Timothée Chalamet Cried For An Hour After Watching His Part In Christopher Nolan's Interstellar

The duo explained that SpongeBob and Patrick are individually "cool," but when they're together, "you get a comedy team happening in the classic sense like Laurel and Hardy." They aimed to capture that timeless humor in their performances.