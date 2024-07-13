Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024: Date, Host, Where To Watch And More Details Explored

It's time for kids to choose and vote for their favorite cartoons, shows, and characters! Just a day before everybody’s favorite SpongeBob turns a day older and wiser on Sunday (July 14), Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 is here.

Billed as “the slimiest, SPONGIEST, square-iest, silliest show ever,” the annual kids' award show is scheduled for today (July 13). From star-studded celebrity guests and first-time nominees to big announcements for SpongeBob, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming show.

Who’s hosting Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2024?

On the occasion of SpongeBob SquarePants’ 25th anniversary, SpongeBob (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) will be hosting the show for the first time. The event is set to take place in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.

The show will be aired live on Nickelodeon, as well as on the Nick Jr. channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, MTV2, CMT, and TVLand. You can also stream it on Paramount+.

Who are the celebrity guests attending Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2024?

This year’s annual slime-fest is set to feature an ensemble of first-time nominees, including Sabrina Carpenter, Timothée Chalamet, Margot Robbie, Austin Butler, Halle Bailey, Kai Cent, Luke Combs, Ayo Edebiri, Ariana DeBose, Paul Rudd, and Renée Rapp. Some of the most-nominated celebrities include Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Olivia Rodrigo, and Miley Cyrus.

Other celebrity guests and performers include Benny Blanco, Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo, and Kenan Thompson, among several others.

What are the categories in Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2024?

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)

Favorite Movie Actor

Favorite Movie Actress

Favorite Kids TV Show

Favorite Family TV Show

Favorite Reality TV Show

Favorite Movie

Favorite Cartoon

Favorite Villain

Favorite Animated Movie

Favorite Video Game

Favorite Gamer

Favorite Album

Favorite Song

Favorite Viral Song

Favorite Male Voice From An Animated Movie

Favorite Female Voice From An Animated Movie

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

Favorite Female Artist

Favorite Male Artist

Favorite Breakout Artist

Favorite Female Sports Star

Favorite Male Sports Star

Favorite Male Creator

Favorite Female Creator

Favorite Creator Family

Favorite Music Group

Favorite Music Collaboration

Favorite Global Music Star

Favorite Social Music Star

Favorite Ticket of the Year

What is the theme of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2024?

To mark the occasion, Nickelodeon senior vice president Ashley Kaplan informed The Hollywood Reporter that the stage decoration is styled after Bikini Bottom, based on SpongeBob’s underwater home. It is adorned with giant palm trees and oversized slushie cups, conceptualized by production designer Julio Himede.

Among the many firsts, the Kids' Choice Awards are introducing rainbow-colored slime, which will elevate the program's iconic slime aspect to a whole new level. Although Nickelodeon previously featured gold slime during the 2016 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, the rainbow slime that will emerge from a massive birthday cake in honor of SpongeBob will be a first for the network this year.

Earlier in May, Nickelodeon announced that the awards show would take place in an animated setting enhanced by advanced graphics and augmented reality. “We will also rely really heavily on the use of AR [augmented reality], which will allow us to have our animated characters, SpongeBob and Patrick, there to interact with our winners, our presenters, and the audience in the room,” said Ashley Kaplan, executive VP of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio.

