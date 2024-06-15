Who Is Jamie Mazur? Exploring As Bijou Phillips Finds New Love With The Businessman Nine Month After Divorce

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Bijou Phillips has moved on nine months after filing for divorce from convicted rapist Danny Masterson. She was seen walking hand-in-hand with Jamie Mazur in New York City’s Central Park on Thursday, according to photos from E! News.

Phillips, 44, dressed casually in a T-shirt, knit cardigan, and jeans while Mazur wore a white T-shirt under a jean vest, paired with blue jeans and high-top sneakers. Their public display of affection comes a week after they were spotted leaving the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles together.

Who is Bijou Phillips' new beau Jamie Mazur?

A source told Us Weekly that Phillips and Mazur, 43, have been in the same social circles for years and met through Phillips’ friend, Alessandra Ambrosio.

He was born and raised in California. In 2008, he married model Alessandra Ambrosio, and they share two children, Anja and Noah. They separated in 2018 after 10 years of marriage. He is also the brother of stylist Jennifer Mazur.

He co-founded the Los Angeles designer jeans company Re/Done, which sells jeans to college campuses at wholesale prices. Additionally, he started a company called Underground Denim.

The insider mentioned that Mazur reached out to Phillips after hearing about Danny Masterson's situation to check on her well-being. Their relationship is reportedly very new.

Bijou Phillips filed for divorce from Danny Masterson after his prison sentence

Danny Masterson, 48, was convicted in May 2023 of raping two women at his Hollywood home in 2003. He was found guilty on two counts of rape, but the jury couldn’t reach a verdict on a third charge involving a former girlfriend.

Phillips supported Masterson throughout his trial and attended his sentencing in September 2023, where he received a 30-year prison sentence. Two weeks later, she filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage.

In February, Phillips spoke out about her situation to Page Six, stating she was "doing good" and that she and her daughter, Fianna, make "a great little team." Phillips and Masterson share a 10-year-old daughter named Fianna. They were seen visiting Masterson in prison to celebrate his birthday in March.

Before his sentencing, Phillips wrote a letter in his defense, describing him as a “devoted father” who helped their daughter with homework every night, teaching her math with kindness and patience.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

