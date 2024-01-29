Who Is Joni Mitchell? Everything To Know About The Legendary Singer As She Gears Up For Grammys Debut

Nine-time Grammy winner Joni Mitchell will perform at the 2024 Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced Sunday 29 January.

The appearance will be Mitchell’s first-ever performance at the ceremony. She is also attending the awards show as a nominee for Best Folk Album for Joni Mitchell At Newport. Previously announced Grammy performers include Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott and U2.

ALSO READ: Will Joni Mitchell Make Her Performance Debut At Grammys 2024? Find Out Amid Announcement

Who is Joni Mitchell?

Joni Mitchell is a highly regarded and influential 20th-century songwriter known for her melodious songs and poetic lyrics. She is known for her unique guitar style and her struggle for artistic independence, which has made her a role model for many musicians. Mitchell criticizes the shallowness of popular music and is also a noted painter, creating beautiful artwork for her albums' packaging. She is critical of the industry and of the shallowness that she sees in much of today's popular music. Mitchell is also a noted painter and has created the beautiful artwork that appears on the packaging of her music albums.

Joni Mitchell, born Roberta Joan Anderson in Fort Macleod, Alberta, Canada, to Myrtle Marguerite (McKee), a teacher, and William Andrew Anderson, an RCAF flight lieutenant and grocer. Her father was of Norwegian descent, and her mother had Irish and Scottish ancestry. She gained fame for her song Both Sides Now, which helped launch Judy Collins' career. She was a precocious songwriter in her early twenties, and her first album, released in 1968, featured her voice and acoustic guitar with minimal accompaniment. Mitchell was first noticed as a performer in New York City's music scene and her lyrics displayed wisdom for her age.

Advertisement

Mitchell was romantically involved with David Crosby and Graham Nash, members of the successful West Coast rock group Crosy, Stills, and Nash. She wrote the theme song for the historic Woodstock mega-concert and is best known for her song Big Yellow Taxi with its famous lyrics about paving paradise and putting up a parking lot.

Mitchell, initially a folk artist, transitioned to jazz after gaining success. Her collaboration with saxophonist Tom Scott produced the influential album Court and Spark. Despite her shift towards jazz, her pop/folk fans did not follow her, leading to a decline in album sales. Despite this, Mitchell's work remains influential in the music industry.

Mitchell collaborated with jazz legend Charles Mingus on his final project and collaborated with jazz bass player Jaco Pastorius and musician Larry Klein. Her most popular songs include Big Yellow Taxi, Both Sides Now, Help Me, River, and A Case of You, with albums like Court and Spark, Hejira, Turbulent Indigo, and Blue.

Joni Mitchell has had a significant impact on numerous musicians, including Prince, Elvis Costello, George Michael, Madonna, Sheryl Crow, Morissey, Marillion, Seal, Beck, Cassandra Wilson, and Diana Krall. Her songs have been covered by artists like Bob Dylan, Mandy Moore, Minnie Riperton, Frank Sinatra, the Counting Crows, Linda Ronstadt, Neil Diamond, Tori Amos, the Spin Doctors, Nazareth, and the Indigo Girls. Led Zeppelin's Going to California is an homage to Mitchell.

Mitchell's music also made an appearance in the movie Love Actually (2003). In this mostly comedic film, actress Emma Thompson's character is a fan of Joni Mitchell's music.

Joni Mitchell gears up for her Grammys debut

Joni Mitchell will make her Grammy performance debut at the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Despite her long-standing Grammy presence, Mitchell has never performed on Music's Biggest Night, having won her first competitive Grammy in 1970 and receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002. She is nominated for best folk album for Joni Mitchell at Newport. She won her first Grammy 54 years ago for Best Folk Performance for Clouds.

Mitchell is the ninth performer to be announced for this year’s telecast. These performers range in age from three in their 20s, Olivia Rodrigo, 20; Billie Eilish, 22; and Dua Lipa, 28 to three who are 60+ the four members of U2, who are in their early 60s; Billy Joel, 74; and Mitchell, 80. Also booked for the show are Burna Boy and Travis Scott, both 32 and Luke Combs, 33.

Advertisement

Mitchell is the fourth past album of the year winner, following Joel, U2, and Eilish. However, her album of the year was not her 1971 classic Blue or her 1974 commercial hit Court and Spark. It was Herbie Hancock's jazz tribute to her, River: The Joni Letters, which she won as a featured artist.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: Full List Of Parties And Events Before The Ceremony