Breckin Meyer and Kelly Rizzo are now a couple. The actor and the influencer who was married to Bob Saget until he died in 2022, went public with her relationship at a charity event for Janie's Fund – a cause by Steven Tyler for abuse victims.

Rizzo shared with E! that "It took a while… to get to the point where I'm like, ‘OK, I think he'd be happy with it.'" Rizzo also expressed gratitude for the support of Saget’s three adult daughters, calling them "angels" and saying "It's wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing." Here's everything you need to know.

About Kelly Rizzo's New Beau Breckin Meyer

Breckin Meyer is an American actor, writer, and producer whose career spans over three decades in the entertainment industry.

Born on May 7, 1974, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Meyer began his acting career at a young age, landing roles in commercials and television shows. He gained prominence in the mid-1990s with his breakout role as skateboarder Travis Birkenstock in the hit comedy film Clueless (1995), alongside Alicia Silverstone.

What movies and shows did Breckin Meyer star in?

ALSO READ: Carey Mulligan Weighs In On Oscar Noms, Claims Actors Who Says They Don't Care About Awards Are '100 Percent Lying'

Throughout his career, Meyer has showcased his acting talent in a wide range of genres, from comedy to drama. He starred in popular films such as Road Trip (2000), Rat Race (2001), and Garfield: The Movie (2004), where he provided the voice of Jon Arbuckle. On television, he's known for his roles in shows like Franklin & Bash (2011-2014) and Robot Chicken (2005-present), for which he also serves as a writer and producer.

Advertisement

In addition to his acting work, Meyer has also ventured into writing and producing, demonstrating his multifaceted talents in the entertainment industry. He co-created and produced the animated series Robot Chicken, which has garnered critical acclaim and multiple Emmy Awards.

Breckin Meyer's previous relationships

Breckin Meyer has been relatively private, but details about his relationships have surfaced over the years. He was previously in a relationship with actress and model Deborah Kaplan, with whom he co-wrote the screenplay for the film Can't Hardly Wait (1998). However, their relationship ended, and Meyer later began dating actress and model Heather Graham in the late 1990s.

Following his split from Graham, Meyer dated actress Linsey Godfrey. The couple welcomed a daughter named Caitlin Willow in 2009. Despite their relationship coming to an end, Meyer remains actively involved in his daughter's life and co-parents with Godfrey.

Additionally, Meyer has maintained a close friendship with his former Clueless co-star, Alicia Silverstone, with whom he shares a strong bond even beyond their on-screen collaboration.

Kelly Rizzo on Saget's demise

Despite Saget's passing in January 2022, Rizzo told People, “Just, I mean, every day — it's not even every year — it's just every day, he's just still such a big part of my life,” she said, adding: “And I love being close to his girls and his daughters. And just honoring him with just little things that I do all day every day.”

On the second anniversary of Saget's death, Rizzo paid tribute to him on Instagram, thanking everyone for keeping his memory alive and expressing her gratitude for the continued support.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: Tyla Wins The Best African Music Performance Award For Water; Watch Her Acceptance Speech Here