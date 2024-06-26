EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Bacon Talks About The Most Challenging Role Of His Career; 'It Was Hard'

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, legendary actor Kevin Bacon spoke about the most challenging role that put him in “torturous” situations every day. The actor, who is renowned for his roles in Footloose (1984), A Few Good Men and X-Men: First Class, recently paired up with Eddie Murphy for the hotly anticipated action comedy Beverly Hills Cop 4!

What was Kevin Bacon’s most challenging role?

The actor’s versatility is evident through his filmography, which spans genres like musicals, horror comedy, crime thrillers, and many others. When asked about his most challenging role throughout his career, the Tremors actors quickly responded with the 1995 film Murder in the First because there were “no good days” on set.

Bacon recalled that playing an incarcerated character left him miserable throughout the shoot. “Every day I was either covered with bugs or had rats chewing on my legs, or I was naked, covered in dirt, stuck in a cell. It was hard,” he said.

The actor revealed that he struggled physically and emotionally playing that part and recalled having lost an unhealthy amount of weight, which added challenges to an already demanding role.

All about Beverly Hills Cop 4

This is the fourth instalment of the Beverly Hills movie series most known for Eddie Murphy’s portrayal of the notorious Detective Axel Foley. The film’s official synopsis reads, “Axel Foley returns to Beverly Hills after his daughter's life's threatened. Includes old pals John Taggart and Billy Rosewood to uncover a conspiracy.”

Having played thrilling and comedic roles, Bacon will now play the bad guy, Captain Grant, in the action comedy, adding another feather to his cap!

Beverly Hills Cop 4 will hit the theaters on July 3, 2024