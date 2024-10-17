Who Is Liam Payne Survived By? All We Know Amid Former One Direction's Star Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Liam Payne has passed away at the age of 31 in Argentina. He is survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear Grey Payne, his parents, Geoff and Karen Payne, and his older sisters, Ruth and Nicola.

The singer, along with his ex-partner and singer Cheryl Cole, welcomed their son on March 22, 2017. This grand announcement was announced on Instagram, according to People. Payne and Cole, who had started seeing each other in 2016, parted ways in 2018.

When he appeared on The Late Late Show With James Cordon in September 2017, the musician explained why he chose to name his son Bear. Payne revealed that his son made rumbling noises while sleeping. They took him to the doctor, who informed him that there was not anything that was wrong with the kid; he just liked making a lot of noise. After that, the singer decided to name his child Bear.

It appears that the late star wanted to be a young father. Back in 2018, while conversing with People magazine, he expressed that he always desired to be a young father, but he did not expect that he would even be in that place.

He added, “I had my son at a young age, and you think it will be a magical thing that you’re going to grow up one day into the person you’re supposed to be.” He further continued, “But it took a lot to find my footing. I figured Dad takes care of everyone; that’s what he does, so my thing was to cook.”

Advertisement

The One Direction Alum stated that his son was always very big when he was born. He recalled walking past the baby in the park and realizing that his son was never that small; he was always huge.

Meanwhile, Liam's mother worked as an infant nurse and his father as a fitter, per Wikipedia. He was the youngest child of Karen and Geoff, and he had two elder sisters named Nicola and Ruth Payne.

Payne passed away on October 16, 2024. According to authorities, he was found outside a hotel in Buenos Aires after reportedly falling from the third-floor balcony, per Reuter’s report.

ALSO READ: Liam Payne Death: What Were Ex-Fiancee Maya Henry's Recent Allegations Against Former One Direction Star About? Explained