Liam Payne Death: What Were Ex-Fiancee Maya Henry's Recent Allegations Against Former One Direction Star About? Explained

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death, drugs, and harassment.

Liam Payne's former partner, Maya Henry, has reacted after the shocking demise of the former One Direction band member who passed away at 31. Payne allegedly fell off the suite’s balcony at a hotel in Argentina. This comes just days after Henry filed a lawsuit against the singer alleging psychological abuse and harassment.

"She is understandably in shock," Henry's representative told the Daily Mail.

Payne was in Buenos Aires to support former bandmate Niall Horan at his concert. He apparently fell off from the third floor of the Hotel CasaSur located in Palermo.

This incident took place right after legal disputes began between Henry and the 1D star. As per The Sun, just two days before the incident occurred, Henry’s lawyers sent a letter of the order to cease and desist because Payne continued to contact her and her family after their separation, which was annoying her greatly.

In that lawsuit, Henry accused Payne of various abusive behaviors, the details of which she disseminated through one of her popular videos on TikTok. In the video, she accused Payne of contacting her through different phone numbers and I-Cloud as well and suggested that he used the goodwill of his followers to cover up activities that were not appropriate for him.

Henry revealed in the video, "Ever since we broke up, he messages me, blows up my phone, always from different phone numbers."

She claimed, "He’ll create new iCloud accounts to message me. He’s the one that is constantly doing weird shit. He says that he preys on One Direction fans because they will always be loyal to him and they won’t tell on him."

After three years of dating with intervals, their relationship ended in May 2022. Henry, daughter of attorney Thomas J. Henry, has now accused Payne of bullying not only her but the whole family. This was also confirmed by the legal team of Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna, who represented her, saying that the cease and desist letter was issued soon after other concerning information came to light.

Rising to global stardom as a member of One Direction between 2010 and 2015, Liam Payne had recently quit his management and abandoned plans for a second solo record. He had also been candid with respect to past drug abuse and addictions, for instance in 2021 he mentioned thinking that “the pills and booze phase” put him into a tough personal and physical place.

