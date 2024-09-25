Madonna's life has frequently been in the public eye, especially her family and romances. She had a number of popular relationships early in her career with celebrities like Dan Gilroy, Warren Beatty, and Tupac Shakur. Dan Gilroy, Madonna's former partner and bandmate, is now opening about their brief romance.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Gilroy, 77, recalls his 18-month romance with Madonna, 66, saying, "We performed together at gigs after meeting her at a party. I loved it. A band is an extremely personal type of relationship, as anyone who has played in one will attest."

Gilroy, 77, planned to auction off the romantic letters she wrote to him, referring to him as "Big Noodle." However, her agent persuaded him to give over the perhaps embarassing notes in return for Madonna, 66, signing a set of drums and two guitars she had learned to play.

Who is Dan Gilroy?

In the early 1980s, Gilroy formed the band Breakfast Club with his brother Ed Gilroy and Madonna. But in less than a year, Madonna quit the band to form Emmy and the Emmys, her own group.

With Gilroy on vocals, Ed on guitar, Gary Burke on bass, Paul Kauk on keyboards, and Stephen Bray on drums, Breakfast Club kept up its musical output throughout the 1980s. The group's first self-titled album was published in 1987, and one of its tracks debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Madonna and Gilroy first met at a party in 1979. Gilroy and Ed were living in a synagogue in New York City, and she was staying with him there while also using it as a recording studio. In the synagogue, Madonna composed songs and practiced the drums as Gilroy and Ed waited tables. Gilroy also taught her how to play the guitar.

When the Vogue singer quit Breakfast Club in 1980, their musical and personal relationship quickly came to an end. After more than 43 years, Gilroy is prepared to begin a new chapter in his life.

Gilroy was in a relationship with Shelley Duvall for 34 years before her death on July 11 from complications related to diabetes. Gilroy is now selling mementos from his relationship with Madonna during Guernsey's 60th anniversary.

