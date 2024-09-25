Fact Check: Is Sean Diddy Combs' Late Ex Kim Porter's Memoir Fake? Here's What We Know

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death and abuse.

A new memoir, Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey For Justice, From the Other Side..., which claims to have been authored by Kim Porter, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s late ex-girlfriend, is now being called by the rapper's attorney as “fake.” An insider close to Porter's family is “exploring legal options for the same,” per People magazine.

The book was published on September 6 on Amazon and quickly grabbed the No. 1 spot on its Literature & Fiction list. According to the aforementioned outlet, the book also contains noticeable inaccuracies, typos, and details regarding alleged graphic sexual encounters with Diddy and other famous celebrities, along with the alleged physical abuse from the Bad Boy Records founder against Porter.

Diddy’s lawyer gave a statement to the outlet and called the memoir a “fake,” "offensive,” and “shameless” attempt to profit from tragedy.” She continued, “Chris Todd has no respect for Ms. Porter or her family, who deserve better," adding, "Unlike the fabrications in his sickening 'memoir,' it is an established fact that Ms. Porter died of natural causes. May she rest in peace.”

The memoir said it was penned down by Jamal T. Millwood ”for “Kimberly A. Porter.” The book is self-published by Chris Todd (real name Todd Guzze) under the name of Millwood.

Advertisement

An insider close to the deceased individual's family shared with the outlet that they are “exploring” other options, specifically in terms of the legal actions against the published and people involved in the same.

Another source close to the family told the publication that Porter never wrote a manuscript and any claims that suggested otherwise are entirely “false and fabricated.” The book falsely represents Porter’s experience when she was alive and her “legacy” but also causes distress that is not necessary to her loved individuals. Todd does not have any connection to Kim or her family, per the publication’s article. Al B. Sure, who was Porter’s ex-husband, shared a post on Instagram, calling the memoir to be fake and not authorized.

Along with him, her close friend, Eboni Elektra, also slammed the book ahead of its release, stating that the deceased individual did not author the memoir and saying that she “would never do such a thing.

Advertisement

Todd was asked about the accuracy of the book by People magazine, to which he responded, “Do you think Chris Todd would risk his a** and rep on something that was fake??" adding, "Number one on Amazon.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same

ALSO READ: Outer Banks Season 4, Part 1 TRAILER: What New Adventure Are The Pogues' Tasked With After S3's El Dorado Hunt? Watch