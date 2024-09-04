Jenn Tran had plenty to say to Devn Strader after finally meeting in person for the first time since calling it quits on their engagement. Jenn revealed that Devin broke up after he received the last rose during Tuesday, September 3's episode of The Bachelorette's season 21 finale.

On the After the Final Rose special, the couple got down to talk about their relationship and their aftermath from their breakup. Jenn didn't hesitate to call him out and slammed him saying that the very next day, he began following other girls on Instagram,

Jenn said, "Ending the engagement on a phone call, and the next day, I wake up to you following girls on Instagram — not just any girl, but Maria Georgas. Not only is that so disrespectful to everything that we had shared together, I just don't understand it."

Is Devin Strader dating Maria Georgas?

There is currently no proof that Devin and Maria are dating. Maria recently ignited dating speculations with Too Hot To Handle and Perfect Match star Harry Jowsey after they were spotted together at various places.

Who is Maria Georgas?

Maria was a contestant on the 28th season of The Bachelor and was eliminated from the show in its eight week. Maria, however, was branded as one of the season's villains because of her sporadically blatant disregard for the other woman and her inability to find any common ground with them.

She was born and raised in Kleinburg, Ontario and works as an executive assistant. Furthermore, Maria has an actress bio on her IMDb profile with Vin Diesel's 2005 film The Pacifier listed as her acting credit.

Maria was a fan-favorite contestant to become the Bachelorette before Jenn Tran was picked. She competed with Jenn on season 28 of The Bachelor. In May, Maria revealed in a podcast interview that she had scheduled fittings for The Bachelorette and was ready to begin filming when she decided not to accept the offer.

Maria's name was called another time during season 21 of The Bachelorette when Jenn fought with Sam McKinney. Sam M. admitted that he entered the competition believing Maria or Daisy Kent would be the Bachelorette.

