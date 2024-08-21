The Bachelorette Season 21 Episode 7 Recap: A Look Into The Key Highlights

The Bachelorette season 21 delivered all the drama, emotions, and twists we’ve been waiting for. Now, as Jenn Tran narrows down her choices to four, the season heads into hometown week. In last night’s episode 7, we saw Jenn Tran travel to Texas, California, Washington, and Connecticut to meet the respective families of Devin Strader, Jeremy Simon, Jonathon Johnson, and Marcus Shoberg.

As per ABC, “The stakes are higher than ever as Jenn travels across the country to meet the families of her remaining men. With only three roses left to hand out, this will be her most difficult decision so far — but will she make the right one?”

The episode begins with Jenn flying to Devin's hometown of Houston, Texas, to meet his parents. She meets Devin at a park where he surprises her with a mile-long jog alongside some of his running club friends. There, Jenn has the opportunity to chat with Devin's friends, all of whom give her a thumbs up. She also meets Devin's beloved dog, Charlie.

After leaving the park, Jenn meets Devin's family and gets to know them better. Devin seeks advice from both his mother and father about confessing his love to Jenn, and they both advise him not to hold back his feelings and to be honest with her.

Advertisement

After their conversations, Devin finally tells Jenn that he loves her. Jenn responds that she likes him, but isn't quite ready to reciprocate his love yet. However, she admits that she can see herself falling in love with him soon.

Next, Jenn travels to Jeremy's hometown of Fairfield, Connecticut, to meet his parents. Their date begins with a playful grocery shopping trip. After returning from the store, Jenn meets Jeremy's family, but his mother seems a bit skeptical about the situation, unsure if Jeremy is truly the man Jenn is looking for.

Jenn also engages in an uneasy conversation with Jeremy's sister where his sister says that Jeremy might not be ready for an engagement as he seems to be holding back a little.

Jenn also speaks with Jeremy's mother and asks if she thinks Jeremy is ready for an engagement. His mother responds that she doesn’t know, as she has just met Jenn and isn’t familiar with their relationship. Jenn feels a bit disappointed that Jeremy's mom doesn’t seem hopeful about the relationship. However, before leaving, Jeremy confesses to Jenn that he is falling in love with her. Jenn, on the other hand, admits she is uncertain about what to do next.

Advertisement

Afterward, she jets off to San Diego, California, Jonathan's hometown. Jenn and Jonathan start with a lacrosse date that gives them more time to bond.

After their date, Jenn meets Jonathan's family. Initially, Jonathan’s brother and sister-in-law are skeptical about Jenn and Jonathan's relationship, especially because other men are involved. However, Jenn eventually wins them over, and the whole family gives their approval. The trip ends with Jonathan confessing his love for Jenn.

For her last visit, Jenn flies to Tacoma, Washington to meet Marcus's family. While his adoptive parents aren’t present, his sister and many of his friends and paternal figures are there to welcome her. While talking to a friend of his, Marcus admits that he isn't sure if he loves Jenn yet, and he’s worried about whether he’ll be able to truly love her. He also thinks they both might be holding back from each other. He worries that he might lose Jenn and really regret it.

Advertisement

Jenn too feels the same about their situation. She reveals to one of his friends that she thinks she’s been holding back from Marcus because she isn't sure about his feelings for her.

However, Jenn and Marcus finally find clarity after speaking with his sister, who reassures them that they are compatible and should pursue a relationship. Marcus then confesses that he is slowly falling for Jenn.

In the conclusion of the episode, the four men meet for one last time and tell each other about their hometown meeting. Everyone seemed confident and positive, except for Marcus who was nervous about his situation and Jenn's decision, considering that their date didn't go very well.

However, at the end of the episode, Marcus along with Devin and Jonathan receive the rose and Jeremy is sent home.

With the finale soon approaching, it will be interesting to see who Jenn ultimately chooses among the three.

Who is Jenn Tran?

Jenn Tran, 26, is the first Asian American to lead The Bachelorette in 22 years. She is originally from Vietnam and currently resides in Miami.

About the show

The Bachelorette is a spin-off of the American dating reality show, The Bachelor, where a single woman, usually a former contestant of The Bachelor, gets a chance to know and date several men over a considerable period and ultimately chooses one to marry.

Advertisement

The Bachelorette airs every Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

ALSO READ: Bachelorette Recap: Everything That Happened During the August 12 Episode of Jenn Tran’s Season