What Is Katy Perry's Net Worth In 2024? Exploring As Singer Leaves American Idol After 7 Seasons; Report

The California Gurls singer Katy Perry is known for her unique style of music. The 39-year-old’s unmatched style has earned her the title “Queen of Camp.” After serving as the judge of the famous reality show American Idol, the ET singer has announced her exit from the show recently. What are the details of her untimely exit? What is the singer’s net worth? Find all the details below.

What is Katy Perry’s net worth in 2024?

ALSO READ: Katy Perry To Leave American Idol After Seven Seasons, Says 'I Need To Feel The Pulse Of My Own Beat'

The Firework singer’s net worth is estimated at $400 Million as of 2024. These are all contributed by royalty on her songs, mega sales during musical peak, merch, tour, branding, advertisement, and endorsement deals throughout her career. She has collaborated with renowned players in the market like Walmart, H&M, OPI, and Pepsi amongst others. This has contributed to the hefty net worth that the Dark Horse singer enjoys.

Why did Katy Perry leave American Idol as a judge?

The I Kissed a Girl singer took to Jimmy Kimmel Live to announce her exit from American Idol as a judge. This surprising decision comes after 7 seasons. Katy has been a judge on the show since 2018, and this exit has been discussed extensively in that episode. The news broke out after the premiere of the 22nd season. Speaking about her exit, the Rise singer said, "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol."

Advertisement

She also added that she wants to "go see the world". The Birthday singer has also dropped hints at how she wants to get back to making music. Jimmy had popped the question on the show about how long would Katy Perry be on American Idol when the Swish Swish singer was sharing her thoughts. Jimmy was curious to know how her co-judges reacted to which she said, "They know I have some things planned for this year... I'm creating space for my new wingspan.”

Katy Perry also elaborated, "They figured, I've been in the studio for a while. So they figured something is up." Since 2008, Katy Perry has captured our hearts with her offbeat but catchy music. Will this decision mean more tours and songs? Does this also hint at an expanded net worth and greater endorsements? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions

ALSO READ: 'The biggest lie we’ve ever...': When Katy Perry revealed she didn't want to be in 'emotional pain' to write songs