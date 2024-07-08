Who Is Mike Heslin's Husband, Scotty Dynamo? All About Him Amid Lioness Star's Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Scotty Dynamo, the husband of the late actor Mike Heslin is a YouTuber and has more than 50K subscribers. He is known for his vocal expertise and song covers of several tracks done by mainstream artists on YouTube. However, on July 5, 2024, he announced his husband Mike’s death in a post on his Instagram handle with a heartwrenching caption.

Apart from being a YouTuber, he is an athlete and often shares images from his weight training and gym sessions. As per his Instagram bio, he’s a cancer survivor. While he thought of having a dream life after marrying his partner in 2023, it was cut short by tragedy. Read ahead to know more about Scotty.

Who is Scotty Dynamo?

Born in Toronto, Canada, Scotty Dynamo (1989) debuted on YouTube back in 2008 with a video titled, "Scotty Dynamo - Cars, Glamour, Fame, Money." Soon, he started to gain popularity as years passed by. As he started to make music and cover more songs of prominent artists, like Pitbull, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, and more, people started to love his channel. Now, he has over 50,000 subscribers, and his Instagram handle is also a hit.

Scotty once showed his parents in a 2014 video, "MY PARENTS DANCE TO TAYLOR”. However, once in an interview with theBUZZ magazine, the YouTuber talked about how being a DJ helped him to meddle with music and tunes, so much so that he pursued a career out of it. He has been a part of Canada’s biggest music festivals, including Canadian Music Week and the Manifesto Festival.

He had been dating Mike Heslin since 2018 before settling to marry the actor in November 2023. However, in less than a year, their fairytale marriage concluded with a tragic end. The Lioness actor Mike Heslin took his last breath on July 5, 2024, after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Scotty’s grieving post for Mike

As a grieving husband, Scotty took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures, including their wedding, honeymoon, and Valentine’s Day celebratory moments with a caption that showed his emotion. He wrote, "Michael, meeting you was the best thing to ever happen to me. You are my world. You are everything to me. When I felt you took your last breath, my heart shattered into a million pieces..."

He further continued in his post, "Michael, in the words of Shania Twain: I'll love you forever and for always."

It’s always hard to bid goodbye to your most loved human being. May Mike Heslin’s soul rest in peace, and Scotty Dynamo find the strength to steer through this dark time.

