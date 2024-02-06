Miley Cyrus caused a stir at the 2024 Grammys by leaving out her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, from her thank-you speech when her song Flowers won Record of the Year. During her speech, the pop star only thanked her mom, sister, friends, and stylists, leaving her dad out of the mix. This exclusion raised eyebrows and led to speculation about the state of their relationship.

Exploring Miley Cyrus’s Alleged Family Drama Timeline

Miley's family dynamics have been under scrutiny lately, especially considering her recent Grammy win and the drama surrounding her acceptance speech. Miley, who attended the event with her mom, Tish, and her sister Brandi, chose to acknowledge only certain family members, leaving out her dad and other siblings.

Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus's rift

This isn't the first time the Cyrus family has made headlines for their personal issues. Just a few months earlier, Miley's younger sister, Noah Cyrus, publicly expressed feeling overlooked in the shadow of Miley's fame. Noah's comments shed light on underlying tensions within the family, hinting at a deeper rift between the siblings.

Before Miley's parents divorce in 2022

The family drama dates back to Miley's childhood, with her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, experiencing multiple ups and downs in their relationship. Their on-again, off-again marriage has been a subject of tabloid speculation for years, culminating in a divorce announcement in 2022.

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray unfollowed each other

Since then, both Tish and Billy Ray have moved on to new relationships, with Tish marrying actor Dominic Purcell and Billy Ray tying the knot with an Australian musician named Firerose. However, these new relationships seem to have strained the family dynamic even further, with Miley and her dad reportedly unfollowing each other on social media after Billy Ray's engagement.

The Cyrus family's public disputes have not only captivated fans but also raised questions about the toll of fame on their relationships. Despite their individual successes, the family's struggles with communication and unity have been a recurring theme, often playing out in the public eye.

As Miley continues to navigate her career and personal life, her relationship with her family remains a topic of interest for fans and tabloids alike. The exclusion of her dad from her Grammy speech is just the latest chapter in the ongoing saga of the Cyrus family's ups and downs throughout the years.

