Who Is Rashida Jones' Boyfriend, Ezra Koenig? Everything To Know About The Musician

Rashida Jones, who has been in a long-term relationship with Vampire Weekend's frontman Ezra Koenig, recently provided an update on their relationship status. Despite having been together since 2016, the 48-year-old actress and the 40-year-old musician have not yet married officially. But, in a recent interview, Rashida talked about her thoughts on marriage. She said that they are not married but they just call each other husband-wife. Here's what we know about Koenig and his family.

Who is Ezra Koenig?

Being a native of New York, Koenig's life and music career have been greatly influenced by the city. In 2019, Koenig said to Variety, "New York kind of feels like the country that my family originates from."

Rolling Stone reported that Ezra's parents moved to Glen Ridge, New Jersey after he was born on April 8, 1984, and he grew up there. After completing his high school education in the suburbs, Koenig studied at Columbia University in New York City, where he earned his degree in 2006, according to Columbia College Today.

Along with three Columbia University friends, Koenig founded the Grammy Award-winning indie rock group Vampire Weekend the year he graduated. Koenig has worked on the soundtracks and scores of several films as well, including I Love You, Man (2009), Boyhood (2014), Paper Towns (2015), Peter Rabbit (2018), Booksmart (2019) and Champions (2023).

His online talk radio program, Time Crisis, debuted in 2015 and is broadcast on Beats 1, Apple Music's radio channel. Jones was among his first guests, and she has continued to show up over the years.

Advertisement

Rashida Jones and Ezra Koenig's relationship

Rashida Jones has made it clear that she and Ezra Koenig are not legally married. The actress has been with the lead singer of Vampire Weekend since 2016. Together, they have a six-year-old son named Isaiah. Despite frequently referring to each other as husband and wife, they have not officially wed, although Jones believes they will eventually.

"We’re not married," Jones clarified. "We just kind of call each other that. But we are what we are, in the eyes of God!"

Jones, daughter of producer Quincy Jones and the late model Peggy Lipton explained that her parents only married when her father suffered his first brain aneurysm and her sister was just six months old, due to legal reasons.

She concluded, "I’m sure we’ll get married at some point, but we basically are."

Ten years ago, Jones shared her thoughts on marriage and motherhood with The Guardian. Reflecting on her childhood dreams, she mentioned that she had the full princess fantasy: the white horse, the whole being saved from her life, which seems ridiculous to her. She also added that her life’s great!

Advertisement

In an interview with People in April this year, Koenig discussed why he refers to Jones as his wife despite their lack of legal marriage. He emphasized that they are "married in the eyes of God."

Jones and Koenig were first seen together at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. They welcomed their son Isaiah on August 22, 2018, who is now six years old.

ALSO READ: Boston Public Star Rashida Jones Recalls Her Argument With Tupac Shakur In 1993; Claims She Was ‘Furious’ Over Rapper’s Comments